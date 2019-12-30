HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sets Records in Both New York and San Francisco

The two US productions of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are celebrating the New Year with record-breaking milestones on both coasts with unprecedented sales for a play.

After opening on December 1, 2019, the exclusive West Coast production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has set the record for the highest-grossing week for a play in San Francisco history. For the week ending Sunday, December 29, 2019, the production grossed $2,096,686.

At the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, the only other place you can see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the US, the Tony Award-Winning Best Play reported weekly sales of $2,049,310 for the week ending December 29. The Broadway production is the best-selling straight play in Broadway history, having grossed $163,017,626 to date.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Consistently smashing box office records around the world, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now playing at the Palace Theatre in London, where it received its world premiere in July 2016; at the Lyric Theatre in New York, where it opened on Broadway in April 2018; the Curran Theater in San Francisco (December 2019); and, at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, where it opened in February 2019. Upcoming productions include the German premiere, also the first foreign language production, at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg in spring of 2020; and, the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, Canada is Autumn 2020.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

The Broadway cast includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter; Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy. They are joined by Brian Thomas Abraham, Aaron Bartz, Stephen Bradbury, Catherine Ashmore Bradley, James Brown III, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Grace DeAmicis, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Edward James Hyland, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Joey Labrasca, Rachel Leslie, Zell Steele Morrow, Sarita Amani Nash, Jack Pravda, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, James Romney, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, Alex Weisman and Karen Janes Woditsch and playing a variety of characters.





