HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO's Christine Jones Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play

Christine Jones has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO.

Christine Jones is a Tony Award-winning scenographer and the Artistic Director of the critically-acclaimed Theatre for One in New York. Her West End scenography credits include Close to You, Let The Right One In and Spring Awakening. On Broadway her credits include American Idiot, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical in 2009, Old Times, Hands on a Hardbody, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Every Day Rapture, Spring Awakening, for which she was Tony nominated, and The Green Bird directed by Julie Taymor.

Jones made her debut at The Metropolitan Opera in 2012 with her designs for Rigoletto. Some of her other designs include The Book of Longing, based on the poems of Leonard Cohen, with music by Philip Glass for the Lincoln Center Festival, Much Ado About Nothing for Shakespeare in the Park, and Burn This for Signature Theatre. She directed Queen of the Night, at the Paramount Hotel, which won a Drama Desk Award for Best Unique Experience of 2015, and has an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Set Design.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a new play by Jack Thorne, just opened on Broadway to rave reviews. Written by Olivier and BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, bringing together some of the most exciting talent working in the theatre today.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

