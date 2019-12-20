HARRIET Will be Released on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD This January

Follow the inspirational journey of one of the bravest people and heroes in history, Harriet Tubman, as she risks her life to save others from the horrors of slavery in HARRIET, arriving on Digital January 14, 2020 and Blu-ray™️, DVD and On Demand on January 28, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. With a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes®, HARRIET on Blu-ray™️, DVD and Digital has a variety of compelling bonus features, including deleted scenes, a deeper look into Harriet Tubman's story, and feature commentary with director and co-writer Kasi Lemmons. The captivating and emotional story of courage, HARRIET has been nominated for two 2020 Golden Globe® awards including Best Actress in a Drama for Cynthia Erivo and Best Original Song for "Stand Up" which was co-written by film star Erivo and Joshuah Campbell. Additionally, the film was nominated for a SAG Award® and a Critics Choice Award, earning a total of three Best Actress nominations.



Multi-award-winning performer Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows) leads the cast with an exceptionally powerful performance as the titular character with an incredible supporting cast of Tony Award® winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Murder on the Orient Express, Broadway's Hamilton), Joe Alwyn (Mary Queen of Scots, The Favourite), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Moonlight) Vodie Curtis Hall ("For the People," Romeo & Juliet), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America, Saints and Sinners). Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou, Black Nativity,) directs and co-writes the script with producer Gregory Allen Howard (Remember the Titans, Ali). HARRIET is also produced by Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, THE SISTERHOOD of the Traveling Pants) and Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right, Beasts of No Nation).



Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Haunted by memories of those she left behind, Harriet (Erivo) ventures back INTO DANGEROUS TERRITORY on a mission to lead others to freedom. With allies like abolitionist William Still (Odom Jr.) and the entrepreneurial Marie Buchanon (Monáe), Harriet risks capture and death to guide hundreds to safety as one of the most prominent conductors of the Underground Railroad. Witness the story of a woman who defied impossible odds to change the course of her life and the fate of the nation.



BLU-RAY™️, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES:

Deleted Scenes

Her Story - Harriet Tubman was one of the strongest women in history, so it's only right that HARRIET was shepherded by three strong women filmmakers. Watch as they discuss their experience infusing this story with appropriate courage, compassion, and hope.

Becoming Harriet - Cynthia Erivo and the rest of the cast join filmmakers in discussing the role of Harriet Tubman and Cynthia's interpretation of it. From contributing music to the film to finding herself spiritually in the story, Cynthia reveals her personal journey of helping make this film a success.

Feature Commentary with Co-writer and Director Kasi Lemmons

HARRIET will be available on Blu-ray™️, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray™️ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray™️ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.





