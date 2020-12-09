HARP Theatricals To Present One Night Only Virtual Reading Of 20 Minute Musical

The NYC based theatre company presents one night only virtual reading of a new original musical called Death and Taxes, written by Clare Bierman with music by Brooke Trumm.

In 18th century France, Death and Taxes tells the story of a noblewoman, a philanthropist, and a local goat farmer that turn lunch into something much deadlier. Maybe the real revolution was the friends we killed along the way! The reading will livestream via YouTube on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 8pm EST and run approximately 20 minutes. Under the direction of Maggie Monahan (Asst. Director Escape to Margaritaville Nat'l Tour), the cast of Death and Taxes includes Hannah Fernandes as Pantina, Abby Rosen as Janelle and Grace Bobber as Ivy.

While there is no charge for admission, there is a suggested $5 donation to Be An #ArtsHero for those attending the livestream. Be an #ArtsHero is a 100% volunteer run intersectional grassroots campaign composed of Arts & Culture workers, Unions, and institutions in the United States pushing the Senate to allocate proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector of the American economy. Please visit BeAnArtsHero.com to learn more or to DONATE.

HARP Theatricals (Hayden and Rikki Productions) is a New York City based production company dedicated to producing new and original work that promotes change and is reflective of the social and political climate. The company was founded in 2018 by Hayden Anderson and Rikki Ziegelman. Previous Productions include "Pop Divas Go 40's!" (Don't Tell Mama NYC), Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place), The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank), "Summer Stuck: A Virtual Cabaret" (livestreamed), "Cootie" by Alexandrew Recore (livestreamed), & The TikTok Cabaret (livestreamed). HARPtheatricals.com

Hayden Anderson is an arts marketer/theatre producer striving to create and share work that educates and expands human understanding. Experience includes: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child San Francisco, Something Rotten! National Tour (Marketing/Press Coord., Allied Touring); Chicago and Waitress (Asst., NAMCO); Dear Evan Hansen (Backstage Concierge/Intern, Stacey Mindich Prod.); Audience Services at Williamstown Theatre Festival; Co-Founder & Producer of HARP Theatricals (Evelyn; The Lady Power Project). Hayden is a proud graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute and an alumna of Marymount Manhattan College (Musical Theatre & Arts Management). Check out his website for more.

Rikki Ziegelman is an NYC based performer, producer and journalist. Rikki Ziegelman is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College (2018) with degrees in Musical Theatre and Journalism, and has since then found her place in freelance work in both fields. She strives to create work that is reflective of the social and political climate, and that induces and inspires change. Currently, Ziegelman acts as the Social Media Manager for BALLROOM BASIX USA, a non-profit company dedicated to teaching the 'basix' of ballroom dance to children across the five boroughs of New York. Alongside, she works backstage at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and also acted as the Production Assistant for the West End transfer. Past theatrical credits include American Idiot & Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (JustArt Theatricals) and the world premiere of The Sisters of Aerilon. rikkiziegelman.com

Death and Taxes will broadcast live via YouTube at bit.ly/harpdeathandtaxes. Visit HARPTheatricals.com for more information or connect with us at @HARPtheatricals on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or HARP Theatricals on YouTube.