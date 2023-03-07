HAMILTON Will Return to Puerto Rico This June With a Two-Week Run and Benefit Performance

The hit musical Hamilton will be returning to Puerto Rico for two weeks in June 2023! The "Angelica Tour" will perform June 13-June 25 at Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré in San Juan.
Additionally, join Lin-Manuel and the rest of the Miranda family for a benefit performance of the show on Friday, June 16, 2023 to raise funds for Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund.
Guests will include Hamilton's original Broadway cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Leslie Odom, Jr.
To purchase tickets to the benefit performance, click here.
HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Related Stories
HAMILTON will make its New Zealand debut for a strictly limited season at Spark Arena in Tamaki Makaurau - Auckland in May 2023. Performances are set to run Friday 26 May 2023 - Sunday 11 June 2023.
HAMILTON will make its New Zealand debut for a strictly limited season at Spark Arena in Tamaki Makaurau - Auckland in May 2023.
Swing Left and Hamilton are partnering to host a series of events to help get out the vote—including canvassing, bus launches, and afterparties for volunteers—in cities across the country.
Watch a video of Wayne Brady and his partner, Witney Carson, dance to 'Wait For It' from Hamilton on Dancing With the Stars. The theme of the episode was 'Disney+ Night,' in which the remaining contestants immersed themselves in songs from Disney+ titles, also including Mary Poppins, Hocus Pocus 2, The Greatest Showman, The Muppets, and more.
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
50th Anniversary of SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE Will Be Celebrated in Commemorative Video
March 7, 2023
Broadway veteran Kurt Peterson will appear in On the Steps of the Shubert, a video commemorating the 50th Anniversary of “Sondheim: A Musical Tribute”, the first celebration of Stephen Sondheim's work, originally presented at the Shubert Theatre, Sunday, March 11, 1973.
Photos: JoJo Gets in Character at MOULIN ROUGE! Costume Fitting
March 7, 2023
Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' beginning Tuesday, April 11. JoJo had her fitting for her costume last week, meeting with costume designer Catherine Zuber. Check out photos here!
Wake Up With BWW 3/7: Drew Gehling Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production, and More!
March 7, 2023
Top stories: New York Theatre Workshop's production of Three Sisters, starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig, has been postponed indefinitely, Drew Gehling joins Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls the movie musical goes into production, and more!
Video: Julia Lester Performs 'Hold On' In Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre Group
March 6, 2023
Check out brand-new video from the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! In the clip the production's 'Martha', Julia Lester, performs the inspiring anthem 'Hold On'. See the video!
Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on Broadway
March 6, 2023
Check out photos of the newest cast of Wicked on Broadway, including Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, John Dossett as The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. Their first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday March 7.