HAMILTON Will Return to Puerto Rico This June With a Two-Week Run and Benefit Performance

The hit musical Hamilton will be returning to Puerto Rico for two weeks in June 2023! The "Angelica Tour" will perform June 13-June 25 at Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré in San Juan.

Additionally, join Lin-Manuel and the rest of the Miranda family for a benefit performance of the show on Friday, June 16, 2023 to raise funds for Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund.

Guests will include Hamilton's original Broadway cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

