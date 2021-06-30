HAMILTON, COME FROM AWAY, and More Australian Productions Forced to Close Amidst New Lockdown

Theatrical productions across the Sydney area have been forced to close amidst a new COVID-19 lockdown, The Guardian reports.

Greater Sydney including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour local government areas have now entered lockdown once again, requiring residents to stay home unless engaged in essential activities or outdoor exercise. This includes anyone who has worked in these four areas in the past 14 days.

Prior to this, theatres were operating at full capacity and not enforcing mask-wearing. Most theatres have not faced audience capacity restrictions in months.

At this time, the lockdown rules apply only to people who live and work in the local government areas, not to people who have been in the area to see a show or socialize.

Affected shows include Hamilton and Come From Away, which had previously reduced their audience capacities to 50% in recent days. Both shows have now closed for the time being.

Rehearsals and previews have also been paused for shows due to open next week, including Belvoir's Miss Peony, Sydney Theatre Company's Triple X, The Wedding Singer at State Theatre and the Hayes Theatre Company's Merrily We Roll Along.

Productions unable to proceed with the final performances of their seasons include The Cherry Orchard (Belvoir), Happy Days (Old Fitzroy Theatre) and Grand Horizons (Roslyn Packer Theatre).

Additionally, Bondi Festival will be forced to reschedule once again, and Opera Australia paused its productions of Aida and Attila.

