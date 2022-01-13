HAMILTON Announces March 20 Closing In Los Angeles; Will Re-Open February 9th

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that the Los Angeles production of HAMILTON will conclude its more than 6-month engagement at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Performances began on Tuesday, August 17, 2021; this was the second HAMILTON production in the world to reopen after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, select performances of the Los Angeles production were cancelled upon discovery of COVID-19 breakthrough cases backstage.

Performances of HAMILTON are currently scheduled to resume on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Tickets are on sale now for all performances and may be purchased at the official website for Broadway in Hollywood and Hollywood Pantages Theatre: www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA .

Hollywood Pantages Theatre & Broadway in Hollywood General Manager Jeff Loeb states, "For all of us, the road to getting performances of HAMILTON up and running for our audiences was a true demonstration of that timeless adage: The Show Must Go On. The combination of hard work, a commitment to health and safety, clear communication, and positive thinking were the key elements that helped all of us execute a successful reopening of our theatre, and this glorious production. We commend our community of theatergoers, actors, stagehands, and ushers who helped us raise that curtain - and who will help keep that curtain up in Los Angeles as new Broadway entertainment continues to grace our stage."

The closing cast of HAMILTON in Los Angeles includes Rubén J. Carbajal, Nicholas Christopher, Joanna A. Jones, Taylor Iman Jones, Carvens Lissaint, Simon Longnight, Rory O'Malley, Sabrina Sloan, Ebrin R. Stanley, Jamael Westman, Sam Aberman, Gerald Avery, Remmie Bourgeois, Cameron Burke, Yossi Chaikin, Trey Curtis, Karlee Ferreira, John Michael Fiumara, Tré Frazier, Aaron Alexander Gordon, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Jared Howelton, Sabrina Imamura, Jennifer Locke, Yvette Lu, Taeko McCarroll, Mallory Michaellann, Neptune, Candace Quarrels, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Terrance Spencer, and Morgan Anita Wood.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com , www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical , www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical .



