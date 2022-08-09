HAMILTON And Lin-Manuel Miranda, In Partnership With Prizeo, Launch Ham4Choice

Today, Hamilton and Lin-Manuel Miranda, in partnership with Prizeo, part of the Charitybuzz Impact Marketplace, announced the launch of Ham4Choice to raise much-needed funds for organizations providing abortion access and reproductive health services.



Ham4Choice, part of the Ham4Progress community, is a philanthropic effort created in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Initial partnering beneficiary organizations for Ham4Choice include: Abortion Support Network, ARC Southeast, Ciocia Basia, Deeds Not Words, Planned Parenthood, Profamilias Puerto Rico, The Brigid Alliance, The National Network of Abortion Fund, and The Tuscan Abortion Support Collective.



A Note from Hamilton & Friends:



"We are devastated by the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling eliminating the right to abortion which has been a right since 1973. In response, we are teaming up with organizations providing support, access, and travel expenses to those seeking these services.



"We're stronger when we work together. We can stand up for every person's right to make decisions about their own body and their own lives. Join Hamilton & Friends in the fight for reproductive access and reproductive choice today."



By donating as little as $10 between August 9 and September 22 HERE, participants will be automatically entered for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime Hamilton experience in three great cities around the world, including show tickets, flights, and hotels in New York, London, and Hamburg, Germany.



The grand prize winner and a guest will be flown to attend Hamilton's Opening Night in Hamburg, Germany (performed in German in the first non-English translation) on October 6, where they'll meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at an exclusive pre-show reception and attend the post-show celebration. Then, they'll travel to London and New York to see Hamilton (performed in English) and meet some of the remarkable cast members at each location. Lastly, they'll go home with signed memorabilia to commemorate the experience.



The more one donates, the more entries one will receive, and the more support will go toward funding abortion access and care.



Abortion Support Network helps people who need to access safe abortions. They provide information on clinics, travel and accommodation, and provide financial assistance to help with costs for those who need it. They do this for women and pregnant people resident in Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, Poland, Romania, Hungary, France, Spain, the Czech Republic and the other EU countries on a case-by-case basis.



ARC Southeast provide funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services. Through education and leadership development, they build power in communities of color to abolish stigma and restore dignity and justice.



Ciocia Basia is an activist group in Berlin, Germany that can help organize safe abortion for people from countries where it is illegal. They support everyone who needs an abortion, including trans, non-binary and queer people.



Deeds Not Words is an intersectional community that stands for women's social and economic opportunity, access to reproductive health, freedom from sexual assault, and equal representation in every aspect and at every level.



Planned Parenthood ensures all people have access to the care and resources they need to make informed decisions about their bodies, their lives, and their futures. Founded in 1916, Planned Parenthood is a trusted health care provider, educator, and passionate advocate here in the U.S. as well as a strong partner to health and rights organizations around the world. Each year, Planned Parenthood delivers vital sexual and reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of people.



Profamilias Puerto Rico provides health services in sustainable manner, especially in sexual and reproductive health, with an emphasis on populations in disadvantaged conditions in Puerto Rico. They provide educational services and advocate for the sexual and reproductive rights of diverse individuals, families, and communities.



The Bridget Alliance supports people who must travel long distances for abortion care. Working across the United States, they arrange and fund confidential travel, lodging, childcare, and logistical assistance, closing the gap between the need for an abortion and the ability to access one.



The National Network of Abortion Funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.



The Tucson Abortion Support Collective is a grass-roots practical support group and abortion fund doing work in southern Arizona. TASC provides logistical, emotional, and financial support to people seeking abortion care. In addition to abortion support, TASC provides free pregnancy tests and emergency contraception throughout their region.



For more information and to donate for a chance to win, please visit: Ham4Choice.com.