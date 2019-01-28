Gregory Hines Will Be Honored With Black Heritage Series Stamp

Jan. 28, 2019  

According to Associated Press, Gregory Hines will be honored on a Black Heritage Series stamp.

Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale will host the first day of issue ceremony Monday at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York.

The stamp will feature Hines on one knee with his one foot raised to show the taps on his shoe.

A Tony Winning entertainer, Hines was known for his unique tap dancing. He won a Tony in 1992 for Jelly's Last Jam. Hines passed away in 2003 of cancer. He was 57.

Read more on Associated Press.

Among those responding to the news on social media is Audra McDonald.

