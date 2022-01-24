Green Space Announces February Programming

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this February. Take Root will present an evening of work by Robert Mark Dance and Gabriella Carmichael on February 11th and 12th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on February 13th.

"Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process."

- ﻿Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts

TAKE ROOT, now in its 13th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 16 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

February 11th and 12th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card

About the Artists

Robert Mark Burke

Robert Mark Burke has been teaching and performing professionally since 2010. Formerly an apprentice with Doug Elkins, he has worked with Megan Williams Dance Projects, 10 Hairy Legs, Meagan Woods and Company, Bryn Cohn and recently finished touring the historic legacy work of Lucinda Childs around the world. Burke has been a guest choreographer and instructor at Rutgers University, Montclair State University and Rider University. He has taught professional and collegiate workshops both nationally and internationally, including South Africa and the Cayman Islands.

As a choreographer, Burke has presented his work across the US, including the wild project, Dixon Place, Paramount Theater (Boston), Hofstra University, Rutgers University, Rider University, Dance New Amsterdam, Jersey City Theater Center and New Jersey Performing Arts Center. His choreographic accolades include the 2015 Dance on the Lawn Emerging Choreographer Grant (under the direction of Charmaine Warren), the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Jersey (New) Moves Fellowship (2015 and 2017), the 2016 CoLab Arts Space Grant, and the 2017 Eryc Taylor Emerging Choreography Grant. In 2020, Robert was awarded the New Jersey State Council of the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship in Choreography, which has allowed him to continue working with his dancers virtually during the pandemic. In 2021, Robert Mark Dance made its debut as a Queens based company at the Queensboro Dance Festival.

Gabby Carmichael

Gabby Carmichael is a dancer, performer, educator, maker, and proud femme determined to reveal herself with a provocative and compassionate voice. She uses her choreographic practice as a place where she can further imagine, process, and embody. Her aesthetic is greatly informed by my upbringing in Western Massachusetts, by the cloudy intersections of memory and grief alongside mountains, forests, rivers, and stars. She has been in residence at The Floor, Gibney, and Brooklyn Arts Exchange through the Queer Helix Performance Network, with her work being shown at Triskelion Arts Center, Movement Research at Judson Church, Center for Performance Research, Brooklyn Ballet, Freeskewl, and The Craft. She currently teaches yoga throughout the city. She deeply loves this work.

About the Work

Robert Mark Burke

Robert Mark Dance will be presenting a half evening of short works, new and old, in a program entitled "Short Stuff". Including a film, the program includes a brand new duet, and remounting of "Out of the void; Into new light" with an original score by Mark Sanderlin. Rounding out the program is Burke's 2021 trio "Passages". The cast of dancers includes Robert Mark Burke, Derek Crescenti, Monica Gonzalez, Sarah Hillmon, Sarah Housepian, Courtney Lopes, Jared McAboy and Sara Elizabeth Seger.

Gabriella Carmichael

"searching has a rhythm" is a new solo choreographed and performed by Gabby Carmichael. Inspired by the molting process of crabs, wayfinding, effort, and snow storms, this work asks: what manages to endure in the capitalist ruins we have created? Music includes sound bits from The Real Housewives of New York City, Realizer, and Cyndi Lauper.

This work has been supported by The Floor on Atlantic and Triskelion Arts' Space Subsidy Program supported by the New York State Council on the Arts.

Fertile Ground

February 13th

7pm

Tickets: $15 at door and online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Fertile Ground February Artists

Alison Cook-Beatty Dance

Lydia Perakis

Augie Sherman

ChristinaNoel and The Creature

Spark Movement Collective

DANCE ENTROPY / GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.