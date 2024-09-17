Grand Opening Concert at United Solo Celebrates the Music of Michele Brourman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world’s largest solo theatre festival opens its 17th season on September 25th at Theatre Row in New York City. Tickets for the festival, which runs through November 17, 2024, are now on sale. United Solo Vice Artistic Director Wendy-Lane Bailey will present a Grand Opening Concert on Saturday, September 28, 2024. “Remembering My Dreams: The Michele Brourman Songbook” was developed as an homage to the courage and creativity of solo performers. The first show to feature Brourman’s work exclusively, “Remembering My Dreams” is a collaboration with Bailey, Brourman, and Festival founder & Artistic Director Omar Sangare, who directs the show.

“I am honored that Michele has entrusted me with her songs. Her writing strikes a universal chord that articulates our deepest wants and the dragons we must slay along the path to achieving them. She is that rare writer that speaks to both our hearts and our heads. It is a joy to sing her music,” said Wendy-Lane Bailey.

United Solo was built on the dream of creating a haven for solo performers from all over the world. Every season, solo artists bring their visions to life on stage. “Remembering My Dreams” illuminates our deepest desires, unspoken fears, and the faith to hold on when all seems lost. Beth Falcone, musical director/pianist, and Ritt Henn, bassist, accompany Bailey in a dynamic performance that was awarded Best Music at United Solo’s Spring 2024 festival.

Tickets for the opening concert and all of United Solo’s Fall 2024 festival the shows at are available at https://festival.unitedsolo.org/shows.