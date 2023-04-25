Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grace McLean to Release Debut Album Next Year Through New Record Deal

Grace McLean to Release Debut Album Next Year Through New Record Deal

The first single from the album, "Reckless," will be released on May 23.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Grace McLean will release her debut full-length album early next year through a new record deal with ECR Music Group.

The first single from the album, "Reckless," will be released on May 23 and is available now for pre-save here. McLean signed with the label's Meridian imprint, which is distributed by Sony Music.

Although this will be her first album, McLean has released several original singles, including "Everybody Loves," which was released earlier this year. She also released a five-track EP, "Make Me Breakfast," in 2012 and her "Natural Disaster" EP in 2015.

Grace McLean can currently be seen as the Queen in Bad Cinderella on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in as Marya D in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 in 2016 after originating the role in the Off-Broadway production.

McLean has also been seen Off-Broadway in Alice By Heart, Suffs, Cyrano, In the Green, Bedbugs!!!, and Brooklynite.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas






Related Stories
Interview: Morgan Higgins Talks Broadway Debut in BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Interview: Morgan Higgins Talks Broadway Debut in BAD CINDERELLA
Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Morgan Higgins, who is currently making hier Broadway debut as Marie in Bad Cinderella!
Video: BAD CINDERELLAs Linedy Genao Gets Red Carpet Surprise Photo
Video: BAD CINDERELLA's Linedy Genao Gets Red Carpet Surprise
Watch Bad Cinderella star Linedy Genao get a sweet surprise on the show's opening night red carpet.
Savy Jackson to Star in BAD CINDERELLA For Sunday Shows Photo
Savy Jackson to Star in BAD CINDERELLA For Sunday Shows
Savy Jackson, the Cinderella alternate in Bad Cinderella, will be going on as Cinderella tonight (March 28) and on all Sunday performances starting this weekend! 
Photos: Stars Arrive for BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive for BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night
See photos of stars as they arrive on the Bad Cinderella opening night red carpet!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Paramount+ Drops KING CHARLES, THE BOY WHO WALKED ALONE TrailerVideo: Paramount+ Drops KING CHARLES, THE BOY WHO WALKED ALONE Trailer
April 25, 2023

The 90-minute documentary features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos, and letters with former girlfriends, schoolmates, royal watchers and staff, with many speaking for the first time, disclosing new details about the life of King Charles. Watch the video trailer now!
Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & MoreInterview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More
April 25, 2023

We sat down with Carol Burnett to look back on all the laughs she has given us throughout the years, starting with her Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress in 1959. Burnett discusses her 'big break,' reveals why she likes doing television more than Broadway, and how Bernadette Peters was the first person she asked to be on The Carol Burnett Show.
WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'
April 25, 2023

The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last came from a period where Wye Oak were in flux after a decade-plus of steadily releasing albums and touring. Sonically, the collection represents Wasner and Stack getting back to basics. Balancing the organic and the artificial, using electronics and programming to add new textures.
Photos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Cast PortraitsPhotos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Cast Portraits
April 25, 2023

Bravo has debuted the cast portrait photos for the seventeenth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Tamra Judge makes her triumphant return to the franchise to shake things up joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Jennifer Pedranti and Taylor Armstrong join.
Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'
April 25, 2023

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, hard rock giants Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, “The Touring The End of the World Tour,” kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf
share