Grace McLean to Release Debut Album Next Year Through New Record Deal

Grace McLean will release her debut full-length album early next year through a new record deal with ECR Music Group.

The first single from the album, "Reckless," will be released on May 23 and is available now for pre-save here. McLean signed with the label's Meridian imprint, which is distributed by Sony Music.

Although this will be her first album, McLean has released several original singles, including "Everybody Loves," which was released earlier this year. She also released a five-track EP, "Make Me Breakfast," in 2012 and her "Natural Disaster" EP in 2015.

Grace McLean can currently be seen as the Queen in Bad Cinderella on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in as Marya D in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 in 2016 after originating the role in the Off-Broadway production.

McLean has also been seen Off-Broadway in Alice By Heart, Suffs, Cyrano, In the Green, Bedbugs!!!, and Brooklynite.

Exciting News Alert: I have a new record deal!! I've signed with @ECRMusicGroup's Meridian imprint, distributed by SONY. My debut full-length album will be out early next year. First single "Reckless" is out May 23, pre-save it now: https://t.co/3bOVTbNLMJ

