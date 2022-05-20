Governors Island Arts And Film At Lincoln Center Announce Free Outdoor Film Series

Governors Island Arts and Film at Lincoln Center announced today the return of free outdoor film screenings on the Island for summer 2022 featuring John Cameron Mitchell's Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Friday, June 3 and Sidney Lumet's The Wiz on Friday, August 5. This summer's screenings are curated by Film at Lincoln Center and produced by Rooftop Films and will take place on the Island's historic Parade Ground-an expansive eight-acre lawn with wide-open views of Lower Manhattan.

"Outdoor films on the Parade Ground have become an iconic summer tradition, and we cannot wait to welcome film buffs and all New Yorkers to Governors Island for the fourth year of this landmark series," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "Ensuring access to accessible, affordable, and transformative arts and cultural experiences is a core tenant of Governors Island Arts, and we are so excited to partner with Film at Lincoln Center once again for two evenings of free movie magic with our amazing city as backdrop."

"There's no better spot than Governors Island to catch a free movie under the stars, and this year's selection provides audiences with an incredible range of engaging cinematic experiences. We are thrilled to be launching our fourth season of this incredible partnership with Film at Lincoln Center, providing even more New Yorkers with the opportunity to gather together and enjoy film on Governors Island," said Meredith Johnson, VP of Arts and Culture at the Trust for Governors Island.

"Free outdoor screenings in the summer are a treat for New York audiences. Film at Lincoln Center looks forward to celebrating iconic films on Governors Island, a spectacular location to gather," said Lesli Klainberg, President, Film at Lincoln Center. "With our friends at NewFest we are pleased to showcase the cult classic Hedwig and the Angry Inch and, together with our colleagues at Dance Films Association and the New York International Children's Film Festival, we invite families and fans to experience the musical adventure that is The Wiz."

Both screenings are free and open to the public with pre-show entertainment kicking off at 7pm and films beginning at dusk. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including a beer garden by Threes Brewing along with food from Pizza Yard and additional Governors Island vendors to be announced.

Evening ferry service will run from Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan, located at 10 South Street, departing Lower Manhattan at 5:15, 5:45, 6:15, and 6:45pm. Ferries will return to Lower Manhattan from Soissons Landing at 9, 9:30, 10, and 11pm.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve ferry tickets at www.govisland.org/ferry in advance of their trip, and face coverings continue to be required on Trust-operated ferries. Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Governors Island ferries are always free for children 12 and under, seniors 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military servicemembers, and Governors Island members. Ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers at any time.

Governors Island is open to the public daily year-round, Sunday through Thursday from 7am to 6pm and Friday and Saturday from 7am to 7pm. Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, the Island will remain open until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays through Labor Day.

Friday, June 3

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001), directed by John Cameron Mitchell, invites you to rock out! After falling in love with a U.S. Army sergeant, an East Berlin boy named Hansel undergoes a sex-change operation so that he can legally marry his beloved. But the operation is botched, leaving the boy less than a man, but not quite a woman. Deserted in a Kansas trailer park, the boy/girl, now named Hedwig, reinvents himself/herself as a rock star. Based on the hit off-Broadway musical. Presented in association with NewFest.

Friday, August 5

The Wiz (1978), directed by Sidney Lumet, invites you to ease on down the yellow-brick road! Relive all of the magic of this beloved musical when Dorothy is whisked away to the enchanting wonderland of Oz, where she encounters the Scarecrow, the Tinman and the Lion. The Wiz features spectacular musical numbers from legendary producer Quincy Jones and an all-star cast including Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne, Richard Pryor, Nipsey Russell, and Ted Ross. Presented in association with Dance Films Association and New York International Children's Film Festival.