Global Roundup 6/28 - Dove Cameron THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, Broadway-Bound TEA AT FIVE, Andrew Keenan-Bolger LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Dove Cameron THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, Broadway-Bound TEA AT FIVE, Andrew Keenan-Bolger LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and More!

Check out our top news and features from around the BroadwayWorld below! Want more great global content? Check out our "Around The World" section!

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Get A First Look At Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron In THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at London's Royal Festival Hall - BroadwayWorld has a first look at the romantic musical The Light in the Piazza, making its long-awaited London debut at the Royal Festival Hallon through 5th July 2019. Check out the video below! Set in Florence during the summer of 1953, this breath-taking love story transports the audience into the world of Margaret Johnson (soprano superstar Renée Fleming) and her daughter Clara (Disney TV & Film star Dove Cameron) as they take in the wonders of this fabulously romantic City until a fateful gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of a handsome young local Fabrizio Naccarelli. It's love at first sight which leads to an emotional rollercoaster of joy, fear and family chaos. (Read more)

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Faye Dunaway As Katharine Hepburn In TEA AT FIVE - BroadwayWorld has a first look at the recently extended Broadway-bound production of Tea at Five, starring Academy Award-winner Faye Dunaway as Katharine Hepburn in Boston. The Matthew Lombardo play directed by Tony Award nominee John Tillinger will now be presented at the Huntington Avenue Theatre until Sunday, July 14th. (Read more)

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At The Cape Playhouse - It's time to head down to Skid Row because we've got a first look at the Cape Playhouse's new production of Little Shop of Horrors starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Lauren Zakrin! Check out all the photos below! The Cape Playhouse's star-studded production of the favorite sci-fi musical, Little Shop of Horrors, is now open at The Cape Playhouse. Directed by The Cape Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director, Michael Rader, and choreographed by Shea Sullivan performances are scheduled from June 26 - July 6 at the historic venue on Cape Cod as part of its celebrated 93rd season. (Read more)

Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA at Broadway Music Circus - The 2019 Broadway At Music Circus season continues with a brand new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's first collaboration, the groundbreaking masterpiece Oklahoma! The Pulitzer Prize winning musical, which The New York Times said "changed the course of the Broadway musical," runs Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 30 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion. (Read more)

Top Reviews

St. Louis: Contributor Tanya Seale reviews KINKY BOOTS at The Muny, writing "The most beautiful thing in the world is a shoe at The Muny this weekend and into next week, as Kinky Boots, based on a 2005 film of the same name, takes the stage in its extraordinary St. Louis premiere after its six-year run on Broadway. There, it won multiple Tony awards, with a book by Harvey Feirstein and music and score by Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (direction re-created for The Muny by DB Bonds and choreography by Rusty Mowery). With its many glitzy surprises and its variety of endearing and glamorous characters, this show will have you saying YEAH!"

CD/Books/DVDs: Contributor Amanda Prahl reviews the ROCKETMAN album, writing "As any Broadway theater-goer knows, jukebox bio-musicals are surprisingly difficult to pull off well. Stringing together hit songs in a way that serves a story, while also dealing with all the real-life egos involved, often involves sacrificing musical or dramatic integrity. It's even more surprising, then, that one of the best recent bio-musicals isn't even a Broadway show: it's Rocketman, the musical movie about the early life and career of Sir Elton John. By giving itself permission to be a musical first, the movie's soundtrack manages to capture the iconic musician's sound without giving up on a satisfying dramatic arc."

Fort Wayne: Contributor Tara Olivero reviews WEST SIDE STORY at Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre, writing "'Could it be? Yes it could. Something's coming, something good, If I can wait,' sings Tony in the famous Leonard Bernstein number. Well, something good's already here in Fort Wayne this month. What is it, you ask? This year's Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre cast, playing their own version of WEST SIDE STORY this weekend and next at South Side High School."

Phoenix Metro: Contributor Emily Noxon reviews LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Arizona Regional Theatre, writing "Everyone wants to get out of Skid Row, including Seymour. So, when an unidentifiable plant brings him fame and resources, how will Seymour respond to the pressures of fame?"

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Tanya Seale

Tanya Seale writes plays and fiction. She holds a BA in English with minors in Theatre and Scriptwriting from Webster University, and an MFA in Dramatic Writing from Goddard College. You can learn more about Tanya at tgseale.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld! Interested in joining our team, but not exactly sure what we do? All of your questions are answered, along with every open position from guest and student bloggers, Regional Editors, and more! Find out where we have open positions available here!

Related Articles