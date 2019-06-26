Photo Flash: Get a First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At The Cape Playhouse

It's time to head down to Skid Row because we've got a first look at the Cape Playhouse's new production of Little Shop of Horrors starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Lauren Zakrin! Check out all the photos below!

The Cape Playhouse's star-studded production of the favorite sci-fi musical, Little Shop of Horrors, is now open at The Cape Playhouse. Directed by The Cape Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director, Michael Rader, and choreographed by Shea Sullivan performances are scheduled from June 26 - July 6 at the historic venue on Cape Cod as part of its celebrated 93rd season.

The powerful cast includes Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Seymour, Lauren Zakrin (Great Comet of 1812, Rock of Ages) as Audrey, Rema Webb (The Color Purple, Book of Mormon) as Audrey II, Stephen Berger (Kinky Boots, Little Me) as Mushnik, Miles Jacoby (The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Talitha Farrow (The Book of Mormon) as Ronette and Traci Elaine Lee (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Chiffon, Nia Marché as Crystal and Teddy Yudain as the Audrey II Puppeteer. Little Shop of Horrors will be music directed by Garrett Taylor.

The limited engagement has scenic design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jaron Hermansen, sound design by Joe Palermo and wig and hair design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Kate Wilson and casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

The Cape Playhouse at The Cape Center for the Arts was founded in 1927 by Raymond Moore. His vision was to create a smart, sophisticated summer theatre with some of the world's most noted stage and screen professionals. The realization of Moore's dream has since been recognized by The New York Times, acknowledging the Playhouse as the "Place Where Broadway Goes to Summer." Today, 93 years later, the theatre continues to feature world-class talent in shows produced specifically for The Cape Playhouse and is one of Cape Cod's premier cultural assets. In addition to professional live-theatre experiences, the not-for-profit Playhouse is committed to youth programs and education, serving the local community. The historic theatre is situated on an expansive 22-acre campus along with the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cinema and is open for all to enjoy.

Photos by Nile Scott



Traci Elaine Lee, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Talitha Farrow, Nia Marché



Andrew Keenan-Bolger



Andrew Keenan-Bolger



Lauren Zakrin, Nia Marché, Talitha Farrow, Traci Elaine Lee



Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Lauren Zakrin



Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Lauren Zakrin



Miles Jacoby



Lauren Zakrin, Andrew Keenan-Bolger



Traci Elaine Lee, Talitha Farrow, Nia Marché



Talitha Farrow, Traci Elaine Lee, Miles Jacoby, Nia Marché



Andrew Keenan-Bolger