Global Roundup 2/28 - FLY in LA, PRINCE OF EGYPT in the UK and More!

First Look at THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End: Brand-new musical The Prince of Egypt is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre. Get a first look at the cast in action!

SIX Hits 100,000,000 Spotify and Apple Music Streams; Second Only to HAMILTON in Musical Theatre Genre: Producers of Six have revealed that it has been streamed 100,000,000 times on Spotify and Apple Music.

First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!: La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.

Paper Mill Playhouse to Open Paper Mill Studios in Downtown Millburn: Paper Mill Playhouse has announced an expansion of the theater's award-winning Theater School with the lease of a storefront building in Downtown Millburn. The new space, totaling 2,500 square feet, is at 20 Main Street. This is the first property extension of the theater since 1996 and the first expansion of the theater's footprint into Downtown Millburn. This expansion is a result of a board-approved strategic plan to move Paper Mill Playhouse forward, reimagining the Millburn theater as the center for musical theater in America.

Top Reviews

UK / West End: Contributor Fiona Scott reviews MICHAEL BALL AND ALFIE BOE: BACK TOGETHER, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, writing, "Michael Ball and Alfie Boe recently shared the Gielgud Theatre stage as Javert and Jean Valjean respectively in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert. They now return to the stage, in their third UK tour as a double act and launched their 10-date tour in Glasgow this evening."

Oklahoma: Contributor Adrienne Proctor reviews Choctaw High School's BRIGHT STAR Shines Brilliantly, writing, "BRIGHT STAR tells the story of the unforgettable Alice Murphy, a strong-willed girl growing up and experiencing tragedy in the 1920s, and later in her life in 1940s North Carolina. This beautiful production is the Oklahoma High School premiere of the 2016 Tony-nominated musical that features bluegrass music by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell."

UK / West End: Contributor Aliya Al-Hassan reviews CYRANO DE BERGERAC, NT Live, writing, "Martin Crimp's blisteringly raw version of Cyrano de Bergerac has been a great success so far during its run at The Playhouse Theatre in London's West End. After screening over 80 theatre productions in the last ten years, NT Live are now screening this theatrical masterpiece all over the world."

Orlando: Contributor Albert Gutierrez reviews Encore Performing Arts Invites You to Come to the CABARET at Osceola Arts, writing "The last time I attended a production at Osceola Arts, the stage had been transformed into 1899 New York City for a production of Newsies. Last night, I returned to Osceola Arts, but now found myself transported thirty-two years later and over four thousand miles eastward to Germany, specifically the Kit Kat Klub of Berlin as immortalized in the 1966 musical CABARET. Although we're now ninety years removed from the Weimar Republic, CABARET still feels timely as ever. Given what regime succeeded the Weimar Republic, maybe that should not be good news. Yet that is why we need shows like CABARET: reminders that the apathy and distractions we think help us get by should actually not be our only outlet for life and livelihood. The Kit Kat Klub becomes less a physical place than it does a state of mind, one that comments upon the action of the musical, but does so without the repercussions and consequences of the narrative, at least until the bitter end."

Editor Spotlight

Albert Gutierrez

Albert Gutierrez originally hails from Turnersville, New Jersey, where he saw his first stage musical - a high school production of West Side Story - at the age of thirteen. There was no turning back, as he's been fascinated by the stage and its craft ever since. After attending Temple University for a year, he took a semester off to participate in the Walt Disney World College Program, working throughout the Magic Kingdom before returning home to complete his studies. Transferring from Temple University to Rowan University, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in both English and Subject-Matter Education.

Initially a teacher, Albert switched careers in 2013 to move back to Florida, where he now works at Disney's Animal Kingdom. A Disney fan all his life, he had previously written for DVDizzy.com, focusing on both Disney and non-Disney media products. This was followed by a three-year tenure at FromScreenToTheme.com, writing weekly columns concentrating on Walt Disney Animation Studio's film catalogue and other ancillary programming. Since 2014, he has been co-host of the podcast series The Three CommentEARS, currently on hiatus. You can follow him on Wordpress, Instagram, and Twitter.

