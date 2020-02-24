BWW Review: Choctaw High School's BRIGHT STAR Shines Brilliantly

Photo by Drew Prater

Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's bluegrass musical Bright Star was a Tony nominee in 2016. Most people don't remember it, though, because that was the year of all things Hamilton. Bright Star was sorely overshadowed, closing after fewer than 150 performances on Broadway. New York's loss is Oklahoma's gain. The Oklahoma premiere was last spring at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and starred Bligh Voth, an angelic songbird who's currently on tour with The Band's Visit. The Oklahoma High School premiere is a nearly identical production and it's currently running at Choctaw High School.

Choctaw Fine Arts Program Director Maryjane Burton has incredible timing with her production choices. She is also a force of directing skill. Together with Assistant Director Justin Larman, she's created a professional level production with a fine set of talented young performers.

Bright Star takes place both in the 1920s and 1940s in North Carolina. The opening musical number introduces the audience to Alice Murphy, a successful paper editor in Asheville, North Carolina. She's finally ready to tell her own story, and the audience is along for the ride. This number also introduces us to Ryleigh Andrews in the role of Alice. There's only one way to describe Andrews: Power. House. This high school Junior sweeps the audience off their feet from the moment she steps on stage, and they're enraptured for the entire show. Andrews is poised as the 1940s version of Alice, and she melts easily into the teenaged version of herself. As the flashbacks start, Andrews dances out of her smart editor's suit and heels and into a loose-fitting dress. Letting her hair down, donning a floppy hat, and now barefoot, she becomes the headstrong Alice in the 1920s.

photo by Drew Prater

Andrews flips back and forth as the timeframes change. Her professionalism as the adult Alice is easy to distinguish from the younger, softer teenager. The audience learns what's changed her, and it's a heart-wrenching tragedy. Andrews' ability to sing music written for more seasoned performers is nothing less than supernatural. A gift from heaven this young performer's talents are. Andrews is captivating. Whatever that thing is, that indefinable star-quality that transcends work ethic, and even talent, and reaches the realm of the untouchable. That magic. Andrews has got it.

Andrews graciously shares the spotlight with her castmates, and there isn't a weak link to be found. Brenden Coplen shows emotional range as Jimmy Ray, the boy Alice sets her sights on. Coplen is charming and promising as the younger Jimmy Ray, then broken yet resilient as an adult. Garrison Brown is Billy Cane, a young man who enters Alice's life in 1940s Asheville. When he walks into her office at the Asheville Southern Journal, telling a little white lie in hopes of getting published, Alice sees his potential. Brown is an absolute dream. He too has a lovely singing ability and an endearing stage presence. He has wonderful chemistry with Rachael Mosshammer as Margo, a friend from his hometown who encourages his writing endeavors. Mosshammer has her own chance to shine as Margo. She's that sweet hometown girl who's easy to fall in love with. Her feelings for Billy are transparent, and their relationship has all the innocence and hope of young love.

Mikaylee Rogers is Lucy and Cutter Acker is Daryl, Alice's employees at the Asheville Southern Journal. Rogers is a flirtatious, modern career woman with a sense of humor and fun. Her dance routine during "Another Round" swings high and fast, thrilling and impressing the audience. Acker as Daryl balances Lucy well. He's an aspiring writer too, but can't quite cut it with Alice. Acker has a sublimely quirky personality and delightful comedic timing. They're a dynamic, fun duo and a joy to watch perform.

Carson Brockett is Daddy Cane, Billy's father. This is a hard role for a young performer- that of an aging father. Brockett has the levity required of such a role, and he's also comedic relief during the most emotional scenes of the show. Daddy Cane loves his son, and that's a vital aspect of this show. Brockett conveys that love genuinely.

Likewise, Daddy Murphy, played by adult actor Adam Bass, has love for his daughter that is true and deep. His guilt over life-altering choices he's made actually changes him for the better. When Alice returns to her hometown of Zebulun in the 40s, she reunites with her father in a touching and profound scene. Bass is downtrodden, a changed and repentant man, and Alice is full of forgiveness and love. Andrews is once again a performer beyond her years in this scene, and she and Bass both show poise and skill. Their relationship feels natural and recognizable, a sincere father/daughter dynamic.

The other adult cast members are Julie Kendrick as Mama Murphy, Bob Burns as Dr. Norquist, and Chris Burns as the Clerk. They bring confidence and experience, giving solid performances in their roles without outshining the younger performers.

CJ Craig is perfectly villainous as Mayor Dobbs. Jimmy Ray's father, he's ambitious, selfish, and more concerned with appearances than his own son. Craig has a sturdy, imposing presence onstage. Mayor Dobbs has few redeeming qualities, but Craig plays him with remorse and even a hint of redemption.

Completing the cast is Landen Rhodes as Stanford, Alyx Sabina as Edna, Anna Dewey as Florence, Josh Craig as Max, and Isabel Baker as Well Dressed Woman. Great performances by all remind the audience that these students are a well rehearsed machine who work well together. Nobody even misses a line or a step. Professional actors can learn something from these students.

Choreography by Justin Larman and Emily Pace is complex, and the ensemble doesn't miss a beat. The bluegrass music in this show is the best kind of music there is, and it's played well by band members Jessica Shatswell, Maycie Quintanilla, Josh Turner, Kevin Dunn, Bob French, Piper Nard, Michael Frosonske, Katie Barrick, Janice Frillman, Weiyi Wang, Dailey Quinton, and Ethan Karnes.

Bright Star is a robust, difficult, and often very heavy show. It's a feat for high schoolers, and this cast rises to the occasion and then some. There's an outpouring of support from this community around Choctaw's Fine Arts Program. We are sure to see some of this cast again on bigger stages. Thanks to this wonderful production, and the support of their friends and family, these artists have been given a strong jumping off point to follow their own Bright Stars.

Bright Star runs for one more weekend, February 28th - March 1st, at Choctaw High School's Performing Arts Center. For tickets, visit showtix4u.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Oklahoma Stories