SIX Hits 100,000,000 Spotify and Apple Music Streams; Second Only to HAMILTON in Musical Theatre Genre

Producers of SIX have revealed that it has been streamed 100,000,000 times on Spotify and Apple Music.

With 450,000 streams a day, 'SIX' is now second only to 'Hamilton' as the most streamed Musical Theatre album in the world!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, who wrote the smash-hit British musical 'SIX' while still students at Cambridge University, said:

"Our minds are completely blown at this incredible news! We are overjoyed that these 9 songs - our little babies - have become so popular. With SIX productions of 'SIX' playing simulatneously around the world, and Anne Boleyn's song 'Don't Lose Ur Head' shared over half a billion times on Tik Tok - well, we're just feeling kinda overwhelmed and incredibly grateful!

"We wrote these songs in our final year at college for a show at the Edinburgh Fringe, and our only thought at that time was to not embarrass ourselves or our friends. To be nominated for five Olivier Awards, be named "the musical of the decade" by WhatsOnStage and with us now being second only on Spotify and Apple Music streaming to 'Hamilton' is beyond our wildest dreams. The sold out audiences at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York where the latest production is previewing on literal B-R-O-A-D-W-A-Y!!! have been going just as nuts as those in the West End, across the UK and in Australia.

"The past 18 months has been the most unforgettable journey. We keep pinching ourselves but want to say 100,000,000 thank yous from the very bottom of our hearts to each and everyone of the fans out there who love 'SIX' and its songs and are listening to them in such mind-blowing numbers every day! WE LOVE YOU!!! THANKS!!!"

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in 'SIX' to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a

celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

This week Lucy, 26, entered the record books as the youngest female director to direct a Broadway musical. Lucy, who co-directs SIX with Jamie Armitage, joined Orson Welles, who was only 22 when he entered the record books as the youngest man to direct a musical on Broadway with 'The Cradle Will Rock' in 1937.SIX' opens officially on Broadway on March 12.

This homegrown British pop-concert musical sells out at every performance at the Arts Theatre in the West End, and has just announced a new second-year booking period to January 2021.

Critically acclaimed at venues across the UK, the sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off is here to stay!

An Australian production opened last month at Sydney Opera House and will tour to Melbourne and Adelaide.

Later this year, SIX will also return to Chicago, where it made its North American premiere, for an open-ended run from July 8.





