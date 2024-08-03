Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book A QUEEN ON HALLOWEEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to embrace the spirit of Halloween with the new picture book, A Queen on Halloween, written by the talented Gitte Tamar and published by BTW LLC Publishing House.

In A Queen on Halloween, Cleo's excitement for her school's Halloween celebration is palpable when her teacher, Miss Berry, announces a thrilling costume contest. But as Cleo heads home, her mother senses that something is amiss. This beautifully illustrated book not only celebrates the joy of Halloween but also addresses the journey of finding one's inner strength and confidence.

About the Author:

Brigitte, known as "Gitte" Tamar, hails from a quaint rural town in Oregon. Her fascination with dark, poetic narratives and the exploration of societal issues are at the heart of her writing. Tamar is known for tackling themes like peer pressure, addiction, and mental health with sensitivity and depth. Her commitment to addressing challenging topics through engaging storytelling is evident in her work, and A Queen on Halloween is no exception.

For more information about Gitte Tamar and her works, visit her official website at https://www.gittetamar.com or follow her on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brigittetamar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brigittetamar

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/22065458.Gitte_Tamar

Bookbub: https://www.bookbub.com/profile/gitte-tamar

Get your copy of A Queen on Halloween and join Cleo on a magical journey to discover the true essence of confidence and self-love this Halloween season! Available in stores and online A Queen on Halloween promises to captivate young readers with a tale of self-acceptance and confidence. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DB68Z779