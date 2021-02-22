Gillian Anderson Joins Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer in THE FIRST LADY

Gillian Anderson will take on the role of Eleanor Roosevelt in the upcoming Showtime limited series "The First Lady." She stars alongside Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

In the East Wing of the White House, many of history's most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

Gillian Anderson is an actress of incredible range and exquisite talent - she is the perfect choice to complete this powerhouse trio, who will inhabit the roles of these iconic women," said Showtime Executive Vice President Amy Israel. "It's inspiring to have Gillian, Viola Davis Michelle Pfeiffer , Susanne Bier and Cathy Schulman at the forefront of THE FIRST LADY. They have truly set the stage for a landmark SHOWTIME series."

Eleanor Roosevelt served as the First Lady of the United States from 1933 to 1945, making her the longest serving First Lady in history. She was an American political figure, diplomat and activist. Controversial for her outspokenness, particularly on civil rights, she was the first presidential spouse to hold regular press conferences, write a daily newspaper column and host a weekly radio show. She also pushed the United States to join and support the United Nations and became its first delegate.

Gillian Anderson is an American-British actress. Her credits include FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files, Lily Bart in The House of Mirth. She has won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Anderson recently played Blanche Dubois in a widely-lauded production of "A Streetcar Named Desire" at London's Young Vic, and starred in the original West End production of "All About Eve." Off-Broadway, she's starred in "Absent Friends."

Viola Davis won Oscar, Golden Globe®, BAFTA® and Screen Actors Guild Awards® for her performance in the feature film Fences, based upon the play for which she won a Tony Award. She also earned Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards for her lead role in How To Get Away with Murder, for which she was a four-time Emmy nominee, as well as two additional TONY AWARDS for King Hedley II and Seven Guitars. Her career also includes Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG-nominated performances in The Help and Doubt, an Emmy-nominated guest performance in Scandal and a BAFTA nomination for Widows. Davis is a four-time NAACP® Image Award winner and 16-time nominee, beginning with her performance on the Showtime series UNITED STATES OF TARA.