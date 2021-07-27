Gibney Company Announces Commissioned Artists for Debut at The Joyce Theater

Gibney Company, a new contemporary dance company, will make its debut at The Joyce Theater in New York City, November 2-7, 2021, with a program of three world premieres. Led by Founder, Artistic Director, and CEO Gina Gibney and Directors Nigel Campbell and Amy Miller, the 12-member Gibney Company is a creation-based repertory company that commissions work from internationally renowned and emerging choreographers committed to exploring connections between the rigorous physicality of contemporary dance and responsive, humanistic storytelling. Tony Award-nominated choreographer and director Sonya Tayeh; Norwegian writer, director, and choreographer Alan Lucien Øyen; and Gibney Company Choreographic Associate Rena Butler have been commissioned to create new works for the Company's six-day run.

Gibney Company is the resident dance troupe of New York City-based performing arts and social justice organization Gibney, which taps into the potential of movement, creativity, and performance to effect social change and personal transformation. Previously known as the 6-member Gibney Dance Company, it was reimagined and expanded in 2020 as part of an ongoing visionary transformation of the Gibney organization.

Gina Gibney said, "As we approach this thrilling milestone, especially after New York's stages have been dark for so long, I am inspired more than ever by the power of live performance to elevate us both individually and collectively. I feel profound gratitude to our artists and staff, and our collaborators and partners for their creativity and commitment throughout the last year, and I look forward to welcoming audiences to The Joyce for a first look at Gibney Company."

Nigel Campbell, Gibney Company Director, said, "We are thrilled for Gibney Company to make our debut at The Joyce with this remarkable program showcasing the virtuosity, humanity, and diversity of the company. We are excited to share these bold world premieres as part of the dynamic re-emergence of culture in New York City."

Amy Miller, Gibney Company Director, said, "It's impossible to describe what we've learned and experienced during this difficult and transformative year, but you'll see it and feel it on stage at The Joyce in November. Gibney Company is moving our bodies, and our ideas are moving with them. With gratefulness to reconnect with our NYC audiences, we can't wait to share what we've collaboratively created through newfound resilience and appreciation for moving together once again."

Exploring a journey of emotional awakening and the realization of both loss and gain, Tayeh's full-company piece will be performed to an original composition played live by The Bengsons. The creative team also includes: Associate Choreographer/Tayeh Dance Resident Choreographer Jenn Freeman, costumes designed by Márion Talán de la Rosa, set design by Rachel Hauck, and lighting design by Asami Morita. The piece will examine a thickening of culture as the world continues to adapt and will explore related themes of struggle, self-reflection, art, and social justice, while bridging various aesthetics through Tayeh's artistic lens.

Making his New York City debut, Øyen will introduce audiences to the theatrical style for which he has received international recognition. Created in close collaboration with all 12 Gibney Company dancers, the work incorporates movement, text, and visuals to explore aspects of vulnerability and sincerity that make us human. Key collaborators include lighting and set designer Martin Flack and costume designer Victoria Bek.

For her Joyce premiere as a choreographer, Butler is creating a trio for two distinctive casts of dancers through a highly collaborative process. Exploring her own questions around colonization and the process of decolonizing the self as a point of departure, this new work reimagines the narrative of the film "King Kong" and its iconic, monolithic title character. Collaborators include lighting designer Asami Morita, costume designer Hogan McLaughlin, and composer Darryl J. Hoffman.

In addition to Nigel Campbell and Amy Miller, Gibney Company's roster of full-time dancers, known as Artistic Associates, are Alexander Anderson, Rena Butler (Choreographic Associate), Zui Gomez, Jesse Obremski, Kevin Pajarillaga, Marla Phelan, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, Jacob Thoman, Jake Tribus, and Leal Zielińska. More information about Gibney Company Artistic Associates can be found here.