Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Noelle Roth is Grateful to Be Doing What She Loves in Theater

We're announcing our winners of season 2 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition this week! But before we do, we're chatting with the contestants in the finale.

Contestant Noelle Roth shares more about her charity, why she applied for Next on Stage, and her dream role that she hopes to play one day!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

There were a couple of reasons I applied for Next On Stage. First of all, I knew that this would be a great opportunity to get feedback from some amazing artists. The biggest reason I applied was to potentially win money to donate to City of Hope Cancer Center in honor of my dear friend Nicole. Nicole was an amazing woman who was like family; kind of like a second mom. She passed away from cancer last summer.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theatre means everything to me. It's my passion and my dream. Every time I get to perform and make art, I stop and think about how grateful I am to be doing what I love. It gives me a way to express myself and bring joy to others.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

A fond memory that I have from a show is "cuddle puddles" during a production of All Shook Up that I was in during my sophomore year at university. Between matinee and evening performances, the whole cast would lay down on the tumbling mats backstage for a group nap/rest. It was a great cast bonding experience.

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the City of Hope Cancer Center. City of Hope indeed brought hope and care to my dear friend Nicole who passed away from cancer last summer. I want to donate the money in her honor and make her proud!

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

When I was in junior high, I saw a production of 42nd Street at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. It was my first time seeing the show live, after having fallen in love with the 1933 movie with Ruby Keeler. Sitting in the audience, I knew I one day had to play Peggy Sawyer. It hasn't happened yet, but it's my dream role!

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

One day it would be an absolute DREAM to work with Jerry Mitchell and Sonya Tayeh!!

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

There are two theatre educators that have had a huge impact on me. The first is Susan Berkompas, who has been my incredible acting teacher and has truly helped to shape me into the artist I am today. The second is the fabulous Nikki Snelson, who I've had the privilege of working with on several shows. She's helped me to gain confidence and has really pushed me as an artist.

Give a shoutout!

I have to give a huge shoutout to my parents Brad and Linda, and my sister Sophie, who shoots all of my dance numbers. I also have to shoutout one of my biggest supporters, Amanda Lebrecht, and all of the other wonderful friends and family who continue to support me on this journey!

Share a fun fact about yourself!

My mom was a professional opera singer, my dad was a professional jazz musician, and my sister is a brilliant pianist and singer who also plays brushes. We have a family band called Euphoric Swing!!

