Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Matthew Beutjer Shares An Emotional Memory from Seeing PHANTOM

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Matthew Beutjer shares why he applied for Next on Stage, the emotions he felt seeing The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, and more!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I wanted to show everyone what I love to do.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Everything.

Share a memory from seeing a past production!

I saw Phantom on Broadway and as soon as the overture started, I started bawling. It just reminded me of everything that made me fall in love with that show.

Give a shoutout!

Thank you to everyone who has gotten me to this point. Truly, thank you.

