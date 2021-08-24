Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Lily Lindstrom Grows As An Artist and A Person on Stage

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

We're announcing our winners of season 2 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition this week! But before we do, we're chatting with the contestants in the finale.

Contestant Lily Lindstrom shares more about her charity, landing her dream role in Pippin, and gives a shoutout to her videographer, her twin sister!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I am always looking for a new challenge, and taking risks is a great way for a dancer to improve. Not only did Next Onstage provide a great opportunity to grow as a performer, I found the charitable nature of the competition appealing. I would be doing what I love, get feedback from some of the most respected professionals in the industry, all for a good cause!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theatre is an outlet to express myself. Performing makes me feel alive when I step into the shoes of different characters, at the same time learning how to carve out a bit of my own individuality. I find I not only grow as an artist, I also grow as a person, and learn about who I am. Performing gives me a place to be creative. I have the ability to take a character that has been outlined, and left for me to color in whatever ways I choose.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

Recently I was fortunate to land my dream role as the Leading Player in Pippin. It was an amazing experience to truly dive into such a unique character, as well as learn original Bob Fosse choreography. Working with the directors and cast was also such an incredible experience I am so thankful to have been a part of.

What charity did you pick and why?

I have chosen the Nikhil Badlani Foundation as my charity. This foundation was established to honor the memory of 11-year-old Nikhil Badlani, who tragically died in a car crash ten years ago, when a distracted driver ran a STOP sign. This resonated with me, for not only did Nikhil love music, but sadly this accident happened right in front of my house. The Nikhil Badlani Foundation is dedicated to saving lives and reducing the number of injuries on our roads through traffic safety education. In honor of Nikhil's love of music, the foundation also helps children pursue their passion for music by providing lessons and scholarships to students who can't afford them.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

One of my favorite memories is going with my Mom to see Sutton Foster, one of my idols, in her final performance in Anything Goes on Broadway. We were lucky to get tickets at the last minute. It was such a special moment, and I still get goosebumps thinking of the audience's energy when Sutton took her final bow.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

If they were alive, I would love to have had the opportunity to work with Bob Fosse and Michael Bennett. I also would be thrilled to work with Andy Blankenbuehler and Jessica Lee Goldyn.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

One of the most influential dance teachers in my life has been Calen Kurka. I have studied with Calen since I was nine years old. He is one of the most brilliant, intelligent and creative people I know, and I am so lucky to have learned from him. He's always pushing me to go outside of my comfort zone, and to cultivate my inner artistry.

Share a fun fact!

A fun fact about me is that I have an identical twin sister who also dances! She has been my videographer for most of my submissions (and was very excited to get a call-out during the last round of feedback). Thanks Molly!

