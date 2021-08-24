Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Hannah Gundermann Shares a Memory from Seeing ON YOUR FEET on Broadway and On Tour

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

We're announcing our winners of season 2 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition this week! But before we do, we're chatting with the contestants in the finale.

Contestant Hannah Gundermann shares more about her charity, why she applied to the competition, and a memory from her last time on stage before the pandemic.

Check out Hannah's latest performance HERE.

Tune in on August 27 at 8pm ET for our season 2 finale, streaming on BroadwayWorld!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I was inspired by a fellow performer I grew up dancing with, Kodiak Thompson. Kodiak participated in the singing version of the competition and I loved the versatility he was able to showcase throughout the process. Additionally, I knew the process would force me to let go of my perfectionistic tendencies as a performer.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theatre is history, culture, expression, relationships, vulnerability, and intelligence wrapped up by a Swarovski rhinestoned bow. Of course, I love the glitz and glam of the theatre. But the most value I find in musical theatre is through the shared experience of human connection. As artists, we are able to emotionally connect to one another as well as an audience full of people.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

The final show I was able to perform live on a stage before the pandemic was at OCU with the American Spirit Dance Company. As a company, we performed the final weekend before heading home for "spring break." The energy of knowing we were going to be sent home and being the last performance with the class of 2020 was simply magical. I also helped strike the show after and I have never experienced such a sense of community.

What charity did you pick and why?

I have selected Arts Council Oklahoma City as my charity of choice for the $1000 donation. Going to school in OKC broadened my perspective on the proximity and privilege I had to accessible art growing up. Arts Council OKC provides opportunities to the arts for a community otherwise distant from many major art driven hubs in the country.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

A memory or should I say memories that stick out in my mind are both times I saw On Your Feet. I first saw the Broadway show with my home dance studio on our annual trip to NYC. I then saw it again on the national tour run in Oklahoma City with some of my best college friends. The joy that the entire audience collaboratively experiences in when the Mega Mix starts for the finally is truly unparalleled!

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

Sara Edwards

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

Vincent Sandoval

Give a shoutout!

A huge thank you to Jo Rowan and Dean Bedford for your continuous generosity and support in developing me as a young professional.

Everyone at The Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment at Oklahoma City University! GO STARS!!!

