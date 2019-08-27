Get to Know WAITRESS's Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall!

Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall have officially opened up in Waitress! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the two YouTube sensations are heading to the diner for a limited engagement in the hit Broadway musical Waitress as Dawn and Ogie, respectively. To celebrate the duo heading to the diner, we're getting to know the two stars and their musical theatre backgrounds. Check it all out below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie."

Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award-nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus. Colleen and Todrick are set to appear in the production for a special limited engagement through September 15th.

Although Colleen is making her Broadway debut as Dawn in Waitress, she has been a theatre fans all throughout her life. In 2009, she played Kelsi Nielsen in High School Musical at Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theatre in Claremont, California. She also played Lynda Bird Johnson in a staged reading of First Kids and created the role of Circe in the American Theatre of Actors Off-Broadway production of Odyssey - The Epic Musical. Since starting her YouTube channel in 2006, Colleen has also integrated musical theatre into some of her Miranda Sings videos, including one where she performs the entirety of Hamilton in 'Like 6 Minsts.'

'Summer in Ohio' from The Last Five Years

'Defying Gravity' from Wicked

'Ah Sweet Mystery of Life' from Thoroughly Modern Millie

Todrick is no stranger to Broadway, having previously starred as Lola in Kinky Boots and Billy Flynn in Chicago, a role he later reprised in the show's West End production. Before the launch of his YouTube career, he was already a Broadway veteran, having appeared in the ensembles of The Color Purple in 2006 and Memphis in 2011. Todrick is also set to reprise his role as Lola in the show's West Coast regional premiere at LA's 3-D Theatricals beginning on February 14th. Since starting his YouTube channel in 2006, many of Todrick's videos are also centered around musicals, such as his medley from The Greatest Showman and his Chicago-inspired 'Spell Block Tango.'

'Land of Lola' from Kinky Boots

'Roxie' and 'All That Jazz' from Chicago

Medley from The Greatest Showman

'The Spell Block Tango' inspired by Chicago





Related Articles