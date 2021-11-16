Get a First Look at Ciara Renée & Joshua Henry as Jenna & Dr. Pomatter in WAITRESS

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

A new photo has been released of Ciara Renée and Joshua Henry in character for Waitress on Broadway! Ciara Renée will take over the role of Jenna in Waitress on Thursday, November 25, and Joshua Henry will take over the role of Dr. Pomatter on Monday, November 29.

Check out the photo below!

Was going to make a "pretty good bad idea" pun, but @CiaraRenee8 and @joshuahenry20 in the diner is just A REALLY GOOD IDEA, OKAY. pic.twitter.com/iuISDFvDfh - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) November 16, 2021

Waitress is back on Broadway for a limited engagement now through January 9, 2022 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC).

The current Broadway cast includes Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Ashley Blanchet (Dawn), Nik Dodani (Ogie), Erich Bergen (Dr. Pomatter) Dakin Matthews (Joe), Maiesha McQueen (Becky) and Ben Thompson (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Anastacia McCleskey, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Charlotte Surak, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns and Nyla Watson.