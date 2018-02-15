Get a First Listen of Josh Groban's New Single 'Symphony'

Amazon Music and Entertainment Weekly have provided a first listen of Josh Groban's new single "Symphony." Groban debuted the song on Valentine's Day on Amazon Music's program "Today in Music." The song's official release date has yet to be announced.

Click here to get a first listen of "Symphony"

Groban says the song is about "this crazy business that i'm in."

"I'm often travelling, I'm on the road, and sometimes I've been lucky to be in a wonderful relationship when I'm doing those things," he says.

Groban also revealed upcoming tour stops in Dallas, Chicago, Boston, New York and more. The complete list will be revealed on "Today in Music."

Read more here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





Related Articles