'Get Back NYC' Benefit For Teen Cancer America Will Be Held At The Cutting Room

NOTES FROM AN ARTIST radio / podcast hosts David C. Gross and Tom Semioli present GET BACK NYC to benefit Teen Cancer America's Play It Back Music Program, to be held at THE CUTTING ROOM on Monday 6 December 2021 at 7:00 PM. Admission is $20.00 with all proceeds going to TEEN CANCER AMERICA.

The event will be a "PodFormance" i.e. hybrid live concert and podcast (with interviews) which will be available on NOTES FROM AN ARTIST podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/notes-from-an-artist/id1571202958

Given the massive interest in The Beatles Get Back film, which offers a decidedly refreshed view of the Fab's much maligned Let It Be (1970) "documentary" - several notable downtown artists are converging for a local remake / remodel incorporating the musical genres that New York City is renowned for, traversing rock, folk, jazz, experimental, funk, urban country, and permutations thereof!

Spanning Ornette Coleman, Velvet Underground, New York Dolls, Television, Patti Smith, Talking Heads, The Strokes, and Lady Gaga, to cite a select few, New York City's "fringe" artists have forged an indelible mark on American pop culture....

As such, downtown is coming uptown with performers Emily Duff, Joey Kelly Allstars, Arno Hecht (Uptown Horns, Rolling Stones, J. Geils Band), Chris Parker (Bob Dylan, Stuff, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, Jon Secada), Peter Baron, Spaghetti Eastern Music (aka Sal Cataldi with Bettina Cataldi), Ben Neill, Lorraine Leckie, Anne Husick (Joey Ramone, Ronnie Spector), Puma Perl, Mark Bosch (Ian Hunter, Mott The Hoople '74, Garland Jeffreys) Kathena Bryant, Chris Berardo and The DesBerados, along with bassists David C. Gross, Tom Semioli ...and a few surprise guests.

Publisher Nicholas Callaway will kick-off the evening, discussing The Beatles: Get Back book (Callaway Arts & Entertainment) which is the official account of the creation of their final album, Let It Be, told in The Beatles' own words, illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney.