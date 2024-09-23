Get 2-For-1 Tickets as Part of NYC Off-Broadway Week

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

2-for-1 tickets will be available for several off-Broadway productions beginning this month, as part of NYC Off-Broadway Week. This season’s program features 30 Off-Broadway shows, including 17 new participants. The twice-yearly program, now in its 15th year, runs from September 30 through October 13, 2024, with tickets available for purchase at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.

“We’re very excited to announce the return of NYC Off-Broadway Week this Fall, celebrating the vibrancy and originality of our Off-Broadway theater community,” said Nancy Mammana, CMO and Interim CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “NYC Off-Broadway Week offers visitors and locals alike the opportunity to experience 30 of the City’s most intimate theatrical productions at a great value. Since its inception in 2009, the program has generated over $5 million in revenue, further supporting our dynamic theater industry.”

Participating for the fall 2024 NYC Off-Broadway Week program are:

Bad Kreyol* Blood of the Lamb* Blue Man Group Dark Ladies – Ghostly Tales by Gothic Ladies* Dirty Laundry* Drag: The Musical* Drunk Shakespeare Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern* EVA Luna Friends! The Unauthorized Musical Parody Furever Home the Musical* Gazillion Bubble Show Ghost of John McCain* I'm Almost There* LA BREVE Y MARAVILLOSA VIDA DE OSCAR WAO LA LLAMADA Medea: Re-Versed* Perfect Crime: New York’s Longest Running Play RADOJKA Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing Sump'n Like Wings by Lynn Riggs* The Beacon* The Big Gay Jamboree* The Counter* That Parenting Musical* The Office! A Musical Parody The Play That Goes Wrong Titanique Vladimir* We Live in Cairo*

*New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

“We are pleased to feature 30 Off-Broadway productions, including 17 new shows, as part of this year’s NYC Off-Broadway Week program,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League. “For the past 15 years, our partnership with NYC Tourism has provided New Yorkers and visitors from around the world with the opportunity to experience the excitement and intimacy of Off-Broadway, showcasing some of the City’s most groundbreaking and innovative theater.”

Participating Off-Broadway shows can be viewed at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek and sorted by filters including Genre (Comedy, Drama, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Performance, Play, Solo Performance), Audience (Adults Only, Family–All Ages, Teens and Adults) and Neighborhood.

Since its launch in 2009, over 800 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has generated nearly $5 million in revenue through sales, and over 120,000 tickets have been sold.

NYC Off-Broadway Week partners include the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and Amtrak.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.