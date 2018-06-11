George Salazar And Joe Iconis Album TWO-PLAYER GAME to Drop 7/27

Ghostlight Records has announced that Two-Player Game - the new album from George Salazar and Joe Iconis - will be available on CD online and in stores on Friday, July 27. The album is being released in conjunction with the debut New York production of Be More Chill, which starts previews on Thursday, July 26. Two-Player Game is currently available in digital and streaming formats.

Two-Player Game is a hot recording of a rock-and-roll evening of hilarious characters, soaring vocals, and unstoppable energy that joins George Salazar - the Drama Desk-nominated actor known for Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, Godspell, and tick tick BOOM - with Joe Iconis, the Larson Award-winning musical theatre writer behind Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, The Black Suits, and his songs for "Smash" on NBC-TV, for a recording of their intimate yet mind-melding concert. George shares showstoppers he has originated on stage, songs he'd never get to sing, brand new material from upcoming musicals, and more. The program was originally presented as a sold-0ut run at Feinstein's/54 Below. The album is produced by Ian Kagey and Kurt Deutsch.

This album reunites Iconis and Salazar from Be More Chill, the musical whose cult status and social media following have propelled it to chart-topping success and a long-awaited Off Broadway debut this summer. After its world premiere at Two River Theater in 2015, the show's New York production will start previews on July 26 and run through September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). Tickets are available at www.bemorechillmusical.com.

Before arriving in New York, Be More Chill has been an organic sensation, amassing an unprecedented following across various online platforms, with millions of fans from Brazil to Japan to New Jersey sharing fan art, streaming the album, and talking about the show. The cast recording has racked up over 100 million streams, and entered the Billboard "Broadway Top Ten" chart in its 97th week of release, one of the only shows to enter the top 10 prior to a New York run. In 2017, Tumblr ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, following Hamilton.

In addition to Two-Player Game and Be More Chill, the work of Joe Iconis is also represented on Ghostlight Records with Things to Ruin and The Joe Iconis Rock and Roll Jamboree.

Joe Iconis is a writer and performer. As a composer-lyricist-book writer, he has authored the musicals Be More Chill (Two River Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova), The Black Suits (Center Theater Group), ReWrite (Urban Stages), Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People, and the currently in development Hunter S. Thompson Musical (for La Jolla Playhouse) and Love In Hate Nation. Joe's songs appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash" and the New York Times called him "the future of musical theater." His concert act, Joe Iconis and Family, frequently plays Feinstein's/54 Below, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Weston Playhouse, and other venues around the country. He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, an ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, a Doris Duke Grant, and a MAC John Wallowitch Songwriting Award. Joe is deliriously inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese, Sardi's, The Rolling Stones, whiskey, The Muppets, and The Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with. www.MrJoeIconis.com

George Salazar Broadway: Godspell (Circle in the Square). National tour: Spring Awakening (Second National). Off-Broadway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company) Here Lies Love (Public Theater); F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theatre). Regional: Be More Chill (Two River Theater); Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company); Raging Skillet (Theaterworks Hartford); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Bucks County Playhouse). TV: "Bull" (CBS); "Divorce" (HBO). Recordings: Godspell, Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, Brooklyn Crush, Moment by Moment. For more info, visit www.thegeorgesalazar.com. @georgesalazar

"TWO-PLAYER GAME" TRACK LIST

1. Broadway, Here I Come!

2. Two-Player Game

3. I Love Play Rehearsal

4. Tiny Short Little Song

5. Andy's Song

6. The Answer

7. Lisa

8. The Vagabond

9. Norman

10. Song of the Brown Buffalo

11. Michael in the Bathroom

12. The Goodbye Song

13. Kaboom

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K- Boom/Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Other notable releases include cast recordings for 2017 Tony nominee Falsettos, 2016 Tony nominees Bright Star and She Loves Me and 2015 Tony nominee Something Rotten! as well as Disney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with David Yazbek, Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The label recently became part of the new Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

