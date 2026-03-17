George & Nora London Foundation Will Present A LOVE LETTER TO THE AMERICAS at Merkin Hall

The George and Nora London Foundation for Singers will present soprano Shelén Hughes Camacho and baritone Joseph Parrish in recital on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center in New York City.

Titled “A Love Letter to the Americas,” the program will feature works by composers including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, Hall Johnson, Eduardo Caba, Julián Aguirre, and Moses Hogan. The performance will also include pianist Amir Farid, guitarist Diego Fernández, and percussionist Daniel Jimenez.

Hughes Camacho and Parrish were both named winners of the George London Awards at the foundation’s 2025 competition. The program reflects their shared artistic and cultural perspectives, combining classical repertoire with Latin American and African American musical traditions.

The George and Nora London Foundation has supported young opera singers since 1971 through its annual competition and recital series, helping to launch the careers of artists including Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, and Eric Owens.

Ticket Information

The recital will take place at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. Tickets are priced at $55, with $25 tickets available for students and seniors.