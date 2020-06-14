George Floyd's Daughter Gianna is a Disney Shareholder Thanks to Barbra Streisand
George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna is now a Disney shareholder, thanks to a generous gift from Barbra Streisand.
Gianna shared the news on Instagram, with multiple pictures of the gift she received, as well as herself holding the letter. In the package, Streisand also included two of her albums, My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra.
"Thank You [Barbra Streisand] for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," the caption reads.
Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you ???
A post shared by GIGI FLOYD (@giannapinkfloyd_) on Jun 13, 2020 at 7:59am PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots Shares That Nick Cordero's CT Scan Results Are 'Not Pretty' But She Still Has Hope
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Renewed for Season 2 on NBC
NBC is bringing more song and dance to the network with the season two renewal of its new musical series 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'... (read more)
Audition Now For HBO Max's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 Inspired by Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, HBO Max has greenlit Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Renewed for Season 2 on NBC
NBC is bringing more song and dance to the network with the season two renewal of its new musical series 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'... (read more)
Audition Now For HBO Max's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 Inspired by Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, HBO Max has greenlit Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ... (read more)