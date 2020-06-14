George Floyd's Daughter Gianna is a Disney Shareholder Thanks to Barbra Streisand

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna is now a Disney shareholder, thanks to a generous gift from Barbra Streisand.

Gianna shared the news on Instagram, with multiple pictures of the gift she received, as well as herself holding the letter. In the package, Streisand also included two of her albums, My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra.

"Thank You [Barbra Streisand] for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," the caption reads.

