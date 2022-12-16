George Abud, Norbert Leo Butz, Mary Beth Peil & More to Star in CORNELIA STREET World Premiere

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere musical Cornelia Street, with a book by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel (American Music Club), choreography by two-time "Bessie Award" winner Hope Boykin (Philadanco), directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe (American Buffalo).

Cornelia Street will feature George Abud (The Band's Visit), two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Gizel Jiménez (Netflix's Tick, Tick... Boom!, Wicked), Jordan Lage (American Buffalo), Kevyn Morrow (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Lena Pepe (Off-Broadway Debut), and Ben Rosenfield ("Mrs. America").

Cornelia Street will begin performances on Friday, January 20th, and will open Tuesday, February 14th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 26th, 2023 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

In a back street in the West Village, Jacob Towney tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember and release his daughter to the life he dreams she can have. His place is a home for the odd ghosts of the Village. It is out of place and out of time and running out of luck.

Cornelia Street will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Chris Fenwick, orchestrations by John Clancy, music contractor Antoine Silverman, and casting by The Telsey Office; Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Jennifer Rogers will serve as the production stage manager.

Biographies:

(William) is a proud Arab-American actor. Broadway: The Band's Visit starring Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording); The Visit starring Chita Rivera & Roger Rees (OBC Recording). Off-Broadway: Nerd Face in Emojiland (Drama Desk nom., OOBC Recording; The Duke on 42nd); The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui alongside Raúl Esparza, Nathan The Wise opposite F. Murray Abraham, Ibsen's Peer Gynt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Allegro directed by John Doyle (Classic Stage Company); The Band's Visit directed by David Cromer (Atlantic Theater Company); Lolita, My Love opposite Robert Sella (York Theatre Company). Regional: Filippo Marinetti in Lempicka directed by Rachel Chavkin (La Jolla Playhouse); Lewis Chapman in August Rush directed by John Doyle (Paramount Theatre); Charlie Davenport in Annie Get Your Gun directed by Sarna Lapine (Bay Street Theater); Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Geva Theatre Center). For Erica, always.

(Jacob) is a two-time Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical and is one of only nine actors ever to have won the award twice as lead actor. He first won for his work in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and won again for his work in Catch Me If You Can. He was additionally nominated for a Tony for his work in Thou Shalt Not and My Fair Lady. The star of 11 Broadway shows, he is also a five-time Drama Desk nominee and two-time winner, amongst other stage accolades. On television, Butz will next be seen starring on FX's "Justified" reboot and has previously starred on Hulu's "The Girl from Plainville," David Zabel and Ridley Scott's "Mercy Street" on PBS, "Bloodline" on Netflix, as "Paddy Chayefsky" on "Fosse/Verdon" for F/X, and "Debris" for NBC. Films include Sean Penn's Flag Day, Peter Hedges' Dan in Real Life, Sony's Higher Ground, opposite and directed by Vera Farmiga, Craig Zisk's The English Teacher, Better Living Through Chemistry, opposite Sam Rockwell, 2020 Sundance pic Luce, directed by Julius Onah, and the recent indie comedy, Give or Take. He received a BFA from Webster University and an MFA from Alabama Shakespeare Theatre.

(Philip) was born in Berwyn and raised in Cicero, IL and is delighted to return to the Atlantic, where they were last seen in the world premiere by Stephen Adly Gurgis, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven (Drama Desk Award nomination for Best Featured Actor). Chicago: Steppenwolf, A Red Orchid Theatre, the Lyric Opera of Chicago and many others. Regional: La Jolla Playhouse, Celebration Theater, Pasadena Playhouse, St. Louis Rep, Theatre at the Center, Peninsula Players and this summer they will debut at St. Louis Shakespeare in a production of Twelfth Night. Cruz is a 2018 TCG National Fox Acting Fellow Award Winner, Joseph Jefferson Award Winner: Best Lead Actor (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train) and After Dark Award for Best Choreography. Film: Spa Night (Cassavetes Best Feature), Valley of Bones, The Thin Line, A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas and Rattled. TV: "Chicago Fire," "Awkward," "Easy," "Idiot Sitter," "The Bridge," "You're The Worst" and "South Side."

(Misty) will recur in AppleTV+'s upcoming series, "Bad Monkey." Previously, she recurred on Showtime's "Dexter: New Blood" and played a substantial role in Lin Manuel Miranda's Netflix film, Tick, Tick...Boom! She made her Broadway debut as Nessarose in Wicked. Off-Broadway: Avenue Q (first ethnic actor to portray Kate Monster), Miss You Like Hell (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations), Big River (Encores!), and Party People. Starred at NYS&F in Alice By Heart; Williamstown in Marsha Norman's Secret Soldiers. National tour: West Side Story. TV: NBC's "Law & Order SVU," HBO's "Divorce," "Neighbors" (web series). @gizeljimenezofficial

(Daniel McCourt) is a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company. Broadway: American Buffalo (2022 revival), Race, Speed-the-Plow (2008), Glengarry Glen Ross (2005), The Old Neighborhood, Inherit the Wind, The Best Man, Our Town (1988), A Few Good Men (nat'l tour). Recent theatre: Oleanna (Katonah Classic Stage), Emily Mann's Execution of Justice, Lawrence Wright's Camp David. Recent film and TV: "New Amsterdam," "The Blacklist," "Dickinson," "The Equalizer," "FBI," "Succession," Rushed. Drama Desk Award, Barrymore Award; AUDELCO, and CT Critics Circle Award nominations. www.jordanlage.com

(Marty) Broadway: Moulin Rouge, The Color Purple (revival), Bandstand, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Dream, Smokey Joe's Cafe, A Chorus Line (1990 closing co), Dreamgirls (revival), Leader of The Pack. London West End: Ragtime (Olivier Best Actor Nominee), 125th St. Off-Broadway: Hadestown - Hades/1st National (Elliot Norton Best Actor Winner), A Man For All Seasons, While I Yet Live, Blue, Boys in the Band. Regional: The Lion in Winter, The First Wives Club (NAACP Best Actor Nominee), Driving Miss Daisy, Les Misérables, Radio Golf, Gem of the Ocean, Pajama Game, The Three Musketeers, Tambourine to Glory (Helen Hayes Best Actor Nominee). Film: Fair Market Value, Estella Scrooge, The Trade, Stayin Alive. Television: "Colin in Black and White" (Netflix), "When They See Us" (Netflix). Recurring: "East New York", "The Path", "Elementary", "Hope and Faith", "Ed". Guest Star: "911" (double ep), "SVU", "Instinct", "Person of Interest", "The Good Wife", "Hostages", "Law and Order", "Coach", "Murphy Brown"

(Sarah) is an Obie Award-winning two-time Tony Award nominated actress who has made careers from Opera to Stage and Screen. A winner of Metropolitan National Auditions, she sang leading roles with Metropolitan National Company, NY City Opera, Young Concert Artists among many others. As an Ensemble member of Atlantic Theater Company, she has appeared in Harper Regan, Dying For It, Missing Persons, Frame 312, The Room, and Threepenny Opera. On Broadway: The King and I (opposite Yul Brynner), Nine, Sunday in the Park with George, Women on The Verge, Follies, Liaisons Dangereuses, The Visit, and Anastasia. On TV: "Dawson's Creek" (Grams), "The Good Wife" (Jackie Florick), "Halston" (Martha Graham), "L&O: SVU," "The Fringe." On Film: Song Of Sway Lake, Mirrors, Flags of Our Fathers, Odd Couple 2, Stepford Wives 2, and soon to be released: Jimmy And Caroline, The Home, and Phyllis Silenced.

(Patti) is thrilled to make her Off-Broadway debut in Cornelia Street. She is currently a drama major at Vassar College. Recent credits include Mosquitoes by Lucy Kirkwood and Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery, both at Vassar College. Training: Atlantic Acting School, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA), Anya Saffir (acting), Gigi Buffingon (voice), and the Northwestern Cherubs Program. Lena is from New York City and graduated from Beacon High School.

(John) can be seen on FX's limited series "Mrs. America" opposite Cate Blanchett, playing her son. Previously, he starred in Annabelle Attanasio's feature Mickey and the Bear, which premiered at SXSW & Cannes. Additional screen credits include David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" revival, JC Chandor's A Most Violent Year, HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," and Hannah Fidell's SXSW breakout 6 Years, released by Netflix. On the stage, Ben starred in Atlantic Theater Company's production of On the Shore of the Wide World that opened to rave reviews, and opposite Amy Ryan in Roundabout Theater's Love Love Love, for director Michael Mayer. Additional stage appearances include Jennifer Haley's controversial play The Nether for MCC Theater and the leading role opposite Carey Mulligan in Atlantic Theater Company's play, Through A Glass Darkly, directed by David Leveaux. He recently wrapped an arc on the final season of the acclaimed Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

(Book). For more than twenty years Simon Stephens' work has been widely translated and produced throughout the world. He has won many awards including Olivier and Tony Awards for new plays. His work ranges from the deeply political, considering such subjects such as the 7/7 London bombings (Pornography) or the possibility of school shootings in the UK (Punk Rock) to the intimate and personal (Heisenberg, Harper Regan). His adaptation of Jose Saramago's Blindness was made into a light and sound installation that was produced internationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. His most famous play is his adaptation of Mark Haddon's best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. He is under commission to The National Theatre in the UK; Manhattan Theatre Club; the Schauspielhaus Stuttgart; and Parco, Tokyo. He has been Artistic Associate at the Lyric, Hammersmith and Associate Playwright at The Royal Court Theatre. He has taught playwriting workshops in five continents. He is a Professor at the Writing School of Manchester Metropolitan University.

MARK EITZEL

(Music and Lyrics) has released over 17 albums of original material with American Music Club and as a solo artist. The Guardian has called him "America's greatest living lyricist," and Rolling Stone once gave him their Songwriter of the Year award. Originally formed in 1983, AMC released seven albums before breaking up in 1995. The band reunited in 2004 for two full-lengths, Love Songs for Patriots and The Golden Age. In April of 2012 while working on his last solo record, Eitzel suffered a heart attack which forced him to slow down and delayed the album's release. In 2015, he wrote music for Simon Stephens' Song from Far Away, (Toneelgroep Amsterdam and Young Vic; dir. Ivo van Hove) his second collaboration with the English playwright following the Brighton based Marine Parade (Brighton Festival; dir. Jo McInnes). In 2017 Mark released "Hey Mr Ferryman" which UNCUT magazine called "Eitzel at his unflinching best" and Q said "Eitzel's best album in years" with Spain's El Pais gave it new album of the week as did Rolling Stone Germany. Mark is currently working on a new musical and solo album while the American Music Club early back catalogue will be reissued in 2023.

(Choreography) Two time "Bessie Award" winner, Hope Boykin was an original member of Complexions, danced with Philadanco, and most recently completed her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Hope has choreographed for numerous dance companies including Philadanco, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Minnesota Dance Theater, Ballet X, Ballet Black of London, American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Eisenhower Dance Detroit, and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and has created three works for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Hope has garnered much acclaim with her virtual work for Carolina Performing Arts, Guggenheim Works and Process Virtual Commissions initiative, and the National Black Theatre. As a motivator, Hope has been an annual keynote speaker for Lincoln Center Activate, a national education forum, which has included a special Weekend With Hope, a series of talks with friends and dance industry professionals, discussing crucial topics in our dance world. Hope serves as Artistic Advisor for Dance Education for the Kennedy Center and Artistic Lead for the Kennedy Center Dance Lab. She is Artist-In-Residence at USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance and was advisor for the Howard University Department of Dance for their 2021 spring semester. Hope continues to build on her work, as a writer; blending her words and cadence as a the foundation of her developing movement-language. As a director and dance-maker Hope received a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for her own COVID Safe residency #BoykinBubble and in the fall of 2021 premiered a full evening of her choreography, An Evening of Hope at 92nd Street Y in New York City, to much acclaim. Most recently she released "Beauty Size & Color" a short film commenting on what has changed in the first twenty years of the 21st century on AllArts.org as well as a weekend of her own work, Moments By Hope, ... a concert. As an educator, creator, mover, and motivator, Hope firmly believes there are no limits.

(Director) received a Tony nomination for Best Director for the 2022 Broadway revival of American Buffalo. Broadway: Hands on a Hardbody, Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre. Off-Broadway/regional: A Play Is A Poem (CTG); Juno and the Paycock (Irish Rep); On the Shore of the Wide World, The Penitent, Marie and Rosetta, Hold on to Me Darling, Dying for It, 3 Kinds of Exile, Happy Hour, Offices, Almost an Evening, Parlour Song, The Night Heron, Mojo, Celebration, The Room, Dreams of Flying Dreams of Falling, Sea of Tranquility, Blue/Orange, Wolf Lullaby (Atlantic); The Subject Was Roses, Keep Your Pantheon, Romance (Center Theatre Group, Atlantic); Red Angel (Williamstown); Further Than the Furthest Thing (MTC); The Beginning of August (South Coast Repertory, Atlantic); American Buffalo (Donmar Warehouse, Atlantic); Refuge (Playwrights Horizons). Neil has been the artistic director of Atlantic Theater Company since 1992.

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY

(Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director). At Atlantic, our aim is singular-to empower simple and honest storytelling that fosters greater understanding of our shared world. We are a family of artists dedicated to exploring essential truths onstage, be it a show at Atlantic Theater Company or a class at Atlantic Acting School. As a producer, presenter, and educator of theater, we are driven by the belief that theater can challenge and transform our ways of thinking and urge us to reflect on our role in society. From our Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning productions to our community-based education programs, we are committed to uncovering and celebrating the stories of our varied human existence. Founded as an ensemble of impassioned artists in 1985, Atlantic Theater Company has grown into a powerhouse Off-Broadway company. We challenge, inspire, and awaken audiences with truthful storytelling presented across our two venues, the Linda Gross Theater and the intimate Stage 2 black-box. As a producer of compelling new works, we are committed to championing the stories from new and established artists alike, amplifying the voices of emerging playwrights through our deeply collaborative programs and initiatives. We have produced more than 200 plays and musicals including Tony Award-winning productions of The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses), Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik), and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winners for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson) and Best Foreign Play Hangmen (Martin McDonagh); Obie Award winners for Best New American Play Guards at the Taj and Describe the Night (Rajiv Joseph); Obie Award Special Citation recipient Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau); Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award and Lucille Lortel Award winner English (Sanaz Toossi); and New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award winner for Best New Musical Kimberly Akimbo (David Lindsay-Abaire, Jeanine Tesori).

Schedule:

Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm

Wednesday matinee performance at 2:30pm on 2/22

No Saturday matinee performance on 1/21

No Sunday evening performance on 2/26

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets for Cornelia Street are now on sale. Regular tickets begin at $90. Order online at atlantictheater.org or by calling AudienceView at 646-989-7996.

Atlantic members receive first access and savings of up to 40% on tickets and exclusive access including a priority-booking period, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, no additional fees, and more. For information on Atlantic Memberships starting at just $50, visit atlantictheater.org/membership/ or email membership@atlantictheater.org.