Geneva Carr, Kate Rockwell, Gabrielle McClinton, and More Will Lead Livestream of YOURS, TRULY

Streaming Musicals is producing a filmed presentation of the new play Yours, Truly which will be livestreamed on their platform November 16.

Written by Matt Koplik, host of "Broadway Breakdown" (Broadway Podcast Network), the play will be directed by Matt DiCarlo (The Play That Goes Wrong).

The cast includes Aaron J. Albano (Here Lies Love), Tony-nominee Geneva Carr (Hand to God), Matt Koplik, Gabrielle McClinton (Paradise Square), CJ Pawlikowski (Jersey Boys), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and James Seol (Come From Away).

Jon and Owen are falling in love and it's almost like a romantic comedy: sweet, sexy...and very messy. And despite what everyone around them advises, the two can't stay apart. Yours, Truly explores the complicated waters of sexuality, heteronormativity and millennial arrested development, all while looking to the cherished rom-coms in our culture to ask: What makes love a story?

The livestream will air at 7pm and can be viewed on the Streaming Musicals Youtube channel: Here