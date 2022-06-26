GRISWOLD By Angela J. Davisis Selected as the Winner of the Playhouse Creatures 2022 New Works Celebration

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company has announced the winner of its 2022 Dr. R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights' Celebration: GRISWOLD by Angela J. Davis.

PCTC producing artistic director, Joseph W. Rodriguez stated: "We are honored to celebrate this powerful, prescient, work by Angela. Hers is a unique voice, and this play could not be more topical. This is truly one of the defining issues of our time; Angela's play deftly reveals how the GRISWOLD decision is the legal underpinning for myriad privacy rights; privacy rights we take for granted, which are now under direct assault."

Griswold is inspired by the forgotten history behind the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that established a right to sexual privacy. Fusing magic realism, docudrama, and comedic truth, the play mines the spirit and drive of the overlooked 65-year-old woman whose actions set the Griswold case in motion, the extraordinary events leading to establishment of the right of sexual privacy, and the essential link between sexual privacy and personal dignity.

Griswold has received the following honors and development:

2022 A is For Playwriting Prize - First Place Winner [United States-based national new-play award helmed by Martha Plimpton and Kellie Overbey and juried by professionals affiliated with Broadway Cares and Broadway Acts For Women; professional rehearsed reading with director Tatiana Pandiani, 2/27/22]. https://www.aisfor.org/griswold

2022 National Women's Theatre Festival - Official Selection - 2022 (dir. Kiersten White 2/19/22)

2022 Fractured Atlas / Elephant Ears Reading Room - Official Selection - 2022

2021 Arts &. Letters Drama Prize Finalist (administered by editors of the Arts & Letters Journal)

Playhouse Creatures is a NYC-based, mission-driven, off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to strengthening the legacy of the American theatre, while serving the communities where we produce (both on and off stage). Since 2009, PCTC has produced 15 mainstage productions, seven new works series, 29 staged readings, four Tennessee Williams festivals, a world premiere of a Tennessee Williams play ("The Recluse and His Guest"), and several NYC premieres. PCTC has won and been nominated for 21 theatre awards, and received The Nazareth Housing 2018 Community Service Award.

Angela J. Davis is the author of The Spanish Prayer Book, (world premiere and 10-week run at The Road Theatre Company in Los Angeles; dir. Lee Sankowich (L.A. Times Best Bet; "a literate meditation on the boundaries of art and social responsibility"), AGATHE (2021 SETC Getchell Winner; 2021 Jane Chambers Award Top-Four Finalist and Honoree; 2021 Woodward/Newman Award Finalist; 2020 Landing Theatre New American Voices Award Winner), Griswold (2022 A is For Playwriting Prize, 2022 National Women's Theatre Festival Official Selection, 2021 Arts & Letters Drama Prize Finalist), Clara and Serra and The Talking Bear (commissioned and produced for radio in 2020 by the Antaeus Theatre Company; dir. Steven Robman; workshopped over digital format by Playhouse Creatures in New York City), among other works. She has received multiple honors for playwriting and poetry. Her plays have been performed in NY and CA and several places in between. Her poetry and prose pieces have appeared in several publications, including a University of Iowa Press anthology. She holds degrees from Stanford and UCLA and is a member of Dramatists Guild of America, PEN America, and The Antaeus Theatre Company Playwrights Lab.

Plans for a fall workshop and public staged reading are underway. For more information on this play, its development, and the important work Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company does, visit: www.playousecreatures.org.