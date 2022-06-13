GLAAD Praises the Tony Awards For LGBTQ+ Inclusivity

GLAAD, the media monitoring organization geared toward protecting the LGBTQ+ community, has commended the Tony Awards for their inclusivity in telling LGBTQ+ stories on Broadway.

"With 'A Strange Loop,' Michael R. Jackson puts Black, queer stories center stage and GLAAD was beyond proud to be an investor to help bring this incredible and groundbreaking production to Broadway," a statement from GLAAD reads.

"'A Strange Loop,' 'Company,' and 'Take Me Out' showcase the outstanding work of multiple LGBTQ artists and tell important stories about the lives of LGBTQ people with depth, nuance, and humanity. These productions winning top honors at this year's Tony Awards is a key reminder that our stories matter and deserve recognition. As a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills sweep the nation today, creating and awarding authentic and deeply affecting stories is more crucial than ever before."

A Strange Loop, Company, and Take Me Out took home a combined nine awards during last night's ceremony, including Best Musical (A Strange Loop), Best Revival of a Musical (Company) and Best Revival of a Play (Take Me Out).

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.