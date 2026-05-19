MOTHER MARY Now Available to Rent and Buy on Digital Platforms

Mother Mary, David Lowery's psychosexual pop opera starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, is now available to watch at home via Premium Video on Demand. The A24 film, which hit theaters in April, currently retails for $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to purchase on digital.

Mother Mary follows the titular pop star (Hathaway) as long-buried wounds rise to the surface when she reunites with her estranged Best Friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm (Coel), on the eve of her comeback performance. Find out what critics are saying about the new film.

The movie and soundtrack feature Hathaway performing pop songs, including "Holy Spirit" and "Burial." A companion album, Mother Mary: Greatest Hits, features original songs written and produced by 13-time GRAMMY winner Jack Antonoff and the artist Charli xcx, as well as music by the film’s co-star FKA twigs. Listen to it here.

Written and directed by Lowery, Mother Mary also stars Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs.

Photo courtesy of A24