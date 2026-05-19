POWER BALLAD Soundtrack Featuring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas Sets Release

The official soundtrack for the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad will be released on May 29th via Republic Records / Abbey Road Recordings. See the full soundtrack tracklist below and pre-save it HERE.

Power Ballad (Music From The Motion Picture) features all the music from the film, including several versions of “How to Write a Song Without You” performed by lead cast Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd.

Power Ballad tells the story of a past-his-prime wedding singer Rick (Rudd), who crosses paths with a fading boyband star, Danny (Jonas), during a gig. After the two bond over music and a late-night jam session, Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into a hit that reignites his career and Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he deserves, even if it means risking everything.

The movie is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter McDonald, who also stars. The cast also includes Havana Rose Liu, Marcella Plunkett, and Jack Reynor. It premiered at the 2026 Dublin International Film Festival and SXSW Film Festival.

Power Ballad will be available in select theaters on May 29, before opening nationwide in theaters on June 5 from Lionsgate. Get your tickets to see Power Ballad in select cities here. Tickets are on sale everywhere May 21st.

Power Ballad (Music From The Motion Picture) Tracklist

1. “How to Write a Song Without You (Radio Version)”

2. “Celebration”

3. “Summer of ‘69”

4. “The Power of Love”

5. “Finishing Line”

6. “Fun Won’t Matter”

7. “Boys Are Back In Town”

8. “I Wish”

9. “Don’t Look Down”

10. “Spectacular”

11. “Satellite”

12. “How to Write a Song Without You (Nick Jonas Version)”

13. “Message In A Bottle”

14. “1984”

15. “Maneater”

16. “How to Write a Song Without You (Paul Rudd Version)”

17. “Dublin To L.A.”

Photo Credit: David Cleary for Lionsgate