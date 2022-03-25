GALLIM to Make Debut at Chelsea Factory With BLUSH

Brooklyn-based movement company GALLIM (Andrea Miller, Artistic Director) will make its debut at Chelsea Factory with GALLIM's 2009 seminal work, BLUSH. On this eve of GALLIM's 15-year anniversary, six extraordinary dance artists bring Miller's pulsating movement to the stage at the landmarked Chelsea Factory (547 West 26th St., between 10th and 11th Avenues) for seven performances only from April 26-30. For more information and to purchase tickets, priced from $30-$45, please visit www.ChelseaFactory.org.

A piece close to the heart of GALLIM founder, Artistic Director, choreographer, and Chelsea Factory Resident Artist Andrea Miller, BLUSH is her 2009 pioneering work. Evoking one of the most elusive and involuntary human expressions-the blush-into a sixty-minute flood of visceral theatricality and physical virtuosity- all expressed through impassioned and fearless GALLIM performers. Sun-struck, rage-struck, pain-struck, love-struck and set in a boxing-like arena, BLUSH is an intimate work that mines human physiology revealing our bodies and existence are too complex, deep and unfathomable for words and reason alone to solve.

GALLIM is a Brooklyn-based, multi-disciplinary production company expanding movement expression through live and digital experiences. Formed in 2007 as a performing company for celebrated choreographer Andrea Miller's original work, GALLIM has evolved into a nexus of creativity for artists making meaningful contributions to life and culture through movement. GALLIM is a home for creative discovery, acceleration, and delivery of new work by providing support, consultation, and programming for artists, nonprofit and for-profit organizations, and brands. With programs ranging from residency space grants to performance opportunities, GALLIM aims to bring artists, audiences, and students closer to new opportunities for expression through movement. Partners include The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Met Breuer, Frieze Festival, director Xavier Dolan, Lincoln Center, and Grace Farms; dance works for the Theatre National de Chaillot in Paris, Sadler's Wells, German Festival Tanz Bremen, Teatre Grec in Barcelona, Teatros Del Canal in Madrid, and the Grand Theatre de la Ville de Luxembourg; and fashion events with Hermès, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, and Vogue.

Andrea Miller is a choreographer, creative director and artistic director of the internationally renowned multi-disciplinary production company GALLIM, working in live and digital movement expression and education. Miller's works for theater, film, fashion, and dance have been described "as ancient as they are ultra modern." A Guggenheim, Sadler's Wells, and Princess Grace Fellow, Miller is the first-ever choreographer to be named Artist in Residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and in 2017 she was featured in Forbes magazine for entrepreneurial leadership in the arts.

Miller is currently working deeply in film and site-specific work, and recently conceived of You Are Here, a sound, sculpture, and performance installation for Lincoln Center with 25 community members processing the pandemic through breath, music, theater and dance. Her films and dance works have been screened/performed worldwide at venues including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Guggenheim Museum, Art Basel, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, The Joyce, Jacob's Pillow, BAM, Royal Albert Hall, Sadlers Wells, Chaillot de Paris, and more. Recent commissions include New York City Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, Pennsylvania Ballet, Rambert 2, Alvin Ailey 2, and The Juilliard School.

Miller is an adjunct professor at Marymount Manhattan College and guest faculty at The Juilliard School. Her repertory, creative methodology, and dance training are taught across the country.

Chelsea Factory exists to support artists, cultural organizations, and community groups as we collectively navigate beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. With an emphasis on support for New York City-based artists from historically excluded communities, Chelsea Factory provides highly subsidized creation and presentation space, production resources, and dynamic connections that create transformative experiences for its partners across genres. Chelsea Factory was founded by Jim Herbert with significant support from the First Republic Foundation. A pop-up project with a finite organizational life, Chelsea Factory remains a collaborative and noncompetitive resource to the partners it serves. With art-making at its core, Chelsea Factory is a place for New Yorkers to find connection, inspiration, and joy.

Chelsea Factory is generously supported by Jim Herbert and the First Republic Foundation, with additional support from First Republic Bank, Related, Tishman Speyer, and Vornado. To learn more, please visit ChelseaFactory.org.

GALLIM, under the leadership of Chelsea Factory Resident Artist Andrea Miller, makes its Chelsea Factory debut with the 2009 formative work BLUSH, for seven performances from April 26-30. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm; Thursday and Friday at 7pm and 9:30pm; Saturday at 2pm. Tickets, priced from $30-$45, are available online at www.ChelseaFactory.org.