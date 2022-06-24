Full Cast Announced For MARY POPPINS at The Muny

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for the theatre's high-flying production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, July 5 -13.

Joining the previously announced principal cast of Jeanna de Waal (Mary Poppins), Corbin Bleu (Bert), Nehal Joshi (George Banks), Darlesia Cearcy (Bird Woman), Gabe Cytron (Michael Banks) and Laila Fantroy (Jane Banks) are Erin Davie (Winifred Banks), Zoe Vonder Haar (Mrs. Brill), Barrett Riggins (Robertson Ay), Whit Reichert (Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman), Jade Jones (Mrs. Corry) and Debby Lennon (Queen Victoria/Miss Andrew).



Rounding out the company are Taylor Marie Daniel, Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas, Francine Espiritu, Duane Martin Foster, Kaitlyn Frank, Anna Gassett, Alyssa Giannetti, Brett-Marco Glauser, Lynn Humphrey, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Abigail Isom, Maggie Kuntz, Ryan Lambert, Devin Neilson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Michael James Reed, Michael Santomassimo, Dave Schoonover, Kelly Sheehan, Wesley Slade, Nathaniel Washington and Erin Wilson. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.



As previously announced, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is directed by John Tartaglia, choreographed by Patrick O'Neill, with music direction by Brad Haak.



The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Alex Basco Koch, wig design by Kelley Jordan, associate choreography by Bryan Thomas Hunt, puppet design by Eric Wright from Puppet Kitchen, flying effects by ZFX, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.



PRINCIPAL CASTING



JEANNA DE WAAL (Mary Poppins) most recently originated the title role in Diana, The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred in Kinky Boots (Lauren) and American Idiot (Heather). Jeanna originated the role of Dawn in Waitress by Sara Bareilles, and the role of Mary Barrie in Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus, at American Repertory Theater. Off-Broadway, she co-starred in the two-hander play, Orwell in America (59E59 Theater) and played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include the national tour of Wicked (Glinda) and The Rocky Horror Show (Janet) at The Old Globe.



CORBIN BLEU (Bert) Popular for his role in Disney's High School Musical franchise, Corbin Bleu has established himself as versatile stage performer, songwriter, recording artist, television personality and producer. Muny: Singin' in the Rain (Don Lockwood). Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate (Lucentio/Bill Calhoun), Holiday Inn (Ted Hanover, Chita Rivera Award), Godspell (Jesus), In the Heights (Usnavi). Other highlights: Hairspray (Seaweed) and Mamma Mia! (Sky) at The Hollywood Bowl and Anything Goes (Billy Crocker) at Arena Stage. He won the 2018 Tremaine Entertainer of the Year Award for his work in dance. TV/Film: Love, For Real; A Christmas Dance Reunion, To Write Love on Her Arms, Nurse 3D, The Monkey's Paw, Dynasty, Supergirl, Chicago Med, The Middle, The Fosters, Castle, Psych, Franklin & Bash, Blue Bloods, Dancing with the Stars. Most recently, Bleu and celebrity chef Cat Cora placed first on The Real Dirty Dancing, a one-of-a-kind competition featuring celebrities reliving moments from the classic film. This fall, Bleu returns to familiar territory for Disney+, guest starring as himself in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Dedicated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Starlight Children's Foundation and the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Corbin also chairs the National Advisory Board of the Looking Ahead Program, helping young performers thrive while working in the entertainment industry.



ERIN DAVIE (Winifred Banks) Broadway: Diana (Camilla Parker Bowles), Sunday in the Park with George (Yvonne/Naomi), Side Show (Violet Hilton), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Rosa Bud), A Little Night Music (Countess Charlotte Malcolm), Grey Gardens (Young Little Edie, Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut), Curtains (Niki Harris). Off-Broadway: The Glorious Ones (Lincoln Center Theater), Applause (Eve Harrington; NY City Center Encores!). Tours: Swing!; The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Guys and Dolls. She can be heard on cast albums: Diana, Sunday in the Park with George (2017 revival), Side Show (revival), Grey Gardens, A Little Night Music (revival), The Glorious Ones. TV: The First Lady, The Hunters, Tales of the City, Orange is the New Black, Law & Order, The Good Wife. Film: Angelfish, King Jack. Loves getting to play opposite real life partner (Mr. Banks) Nehal Joshi.



NEHAL JOSHI (George Banks) Broadway: All My Sons, Flying Over Sunset, Gettin' the Band Back Together, School of Rock, Les Misérables, The Threepenny Opera. Additional New York theatre: Cyrano (w/Peter Dinklage), Grand Hotel (NY City Center Encores!), Working (59E59/Prospect Theater Company, Drama Desk Award for Ensemble Performance), Falling for Eve (York Theatre). Regional credits include Row (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Fly (La Jolla Playhouse), Oklahoma!; Disgraced, Mother Courage and Her Children (all at Arena Stage), Peter and The Starcatcher (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Les Misérables (Dallas Theater Center), Disney's The Jungle Book (Goodman Theatre and The Huntington), Man of La Mancha (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Mister Roberts (The Kennedy Center). Video Game: World of Warcraft: Cataclysm. Film/TV: New York, I Love You; Search Party, Law & Order: SVU; Blackout, The Wire. He would like to thank Erin Davie (Mrs. Banks) for being his on-stage partner tonight, and for being his off-stage partner for all this time.



LAILA FANTROY (Jane Banks) is excited to be making her Muny debut! Laila will be starting the eighth grade at Christ the King School this fall and she studies dance at Best Dance and Talent Center. Laila has participated in many community events in St. Louis such as the Annie Malone May Day Parade festivities, America's Birthday Parade (St. Louis), and she performed in the citywide COVID-19 memorial service, Requiem of Light. Laila would like to thank her Mom and Dad for all of their continued support as she pursues her dreams and her mentors Judy Best-Person and Dr. Philip Woodmore.



GABE CYTRON (Michael Banks) is excited to be back on the Muny stage. Previous Muny experience includes The Little Mermaid, Newsies (Les), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Michael Darling) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Other theatre experience includes Shooting Star Productions, Spotlight Theatre, Variety Theatre St. Louis, Arch City Theater Troupe, MBU Theatre and CBC High School. When not on stage, Gabe enjoys playing tennis and baseball. Special thanks to Mike, Michael, Tali and the rest of the Muny staff for this amazing opportunity. Appreciative to the directors and cast of Mary Poppins for this incredible experience. Grateful to Lisa Fahey, family and friends for their ongoing support.



ZOE VONDER HAAR (Mrs. Brill) is unbelievably happy to finally bring Mary Poppins back to life! After touring two years in the first international company of A Chorus Line, Zoe returned to St. Louis to raise her family and the journey began! Muny: My Fair Lady (Mrs. Higgins, Kevin Kline nomination), Meet Me In St. Louis (Katie), Into the Woods (Jack's Mother), Guys and Dolls (General Cartwright) and most recently, Kinky Boots. Stages: Always Patsy Cline (Louise, Theatre Circle and Broadway World Awards), Gypsy (Rose), Hello, Dolly! (Dolly Levi, Kevin Kline Award), Oklahoma! (Aunt Eller), A Little Night Music (Madame Armfeldt), The Full Monty (Jeanette, Theatre Circle Award). The Rep: Sunday in the Park with George (Mother), Urinetown (Pennywise, Kevin Kline nomination), Follies (Hattie). Favorite regional: It Shoulda Been You (Judy), The Cake (Della), A Doll's House, Part 2 (Anne-Marie). Zoe teaches and directs through both The Muny in Schools and Stages Outreach Programs.



BARRETT RIGGINS (Robertson Ay) is an actor, composer and lyricist, most recently seen as Fritz in the New York premiere of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony, directed by Warren Carlyle. Regional credits include Camelot, All Shook Up (The Muny), Memphis, Beauty and the Beast (TUTS), Dogfight (Farmers Alley). Original musicals (co-written with Graham Techler) include The Moderators (Originals Theatre Festival, New York) and Sound Choices (Academy of Art University, San Francisco). He was a 2021 Johnny Mercer Foundation fellow and has released two albums, Good Ol' and Smoke Machine, available on all streaming platforms. Upcoming: An American in Paris (Cape Playhouse). Barrett is composing original music for the off-Broadway premiere of The Panic of '29 (59E59). He is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. Love to Maddie, Mom, Pop, and his little dog Leonard Bernstein.



DARLESIA CEARCY (Bird Woman) recently appeared in Next to Normal at Westport Country Playhouse (Diana, Connecticut Critics Circle nominee for Best Actress in a Musical). She was last seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island (Erzulie, Goddess of Love). She was an original cast member and understudy to Audra McDonald and performed as Lottie Gee on Broadway in Shuffle Along, The Color Purple (Nettie), Ragtime (Sarah, Helen Hayes nomination) and The Goodbye Girl. She won the Berkshire Critics Association Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical for Nina Simone: Four Women (Berkshire Theatre Group). Television credits include guest stars on High Fidelity, Madam Secretary, FBI, House of Cards, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU and Nurse Jackie. Upcoming: World Premiere of How to Dance in Ohio (Johanna). Catch her on the episodic The Watcher (Netflix).



DEBBY LENNON (Queen Victoria, Miss Andrew) is thrilled to return to the Muny's 104th season in Mary Poppins. Previous Muny productions include Chicago (standby Matron "Mama" Morton/Little Mary Sunshine) The Sound of Music, Singin' in the Rain (Dora Bailey/Miss Dinsmore) Show Boat, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific, Annie, Cinderella on Ice and Oliver! (Strawberry Seller, u/s Nancy). Most recently seen in Max and Louie's critically acclaimed production of Songs for Nobodies. Winner of two St Louis Theater Circle Awards for Grey Gardens (Edith/Little Edie) and Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins. Other favorite roles include Miss Andrew in Mary Poppins (Variety Theatre St. Louis), Next to Normal (Diana, Insight Theatre) and Carousel (Mrs. Mullen, Union Avenue Opera). She is looking forward to joining the ensemble in The Muny's upcoming production of Sweeney Todd and playing Desiree Armfeldt in Union Avenue Opera's upcoming production of A Little Night Music. Debby is celebrating 22 years as Adjunct Professor of Voice at Webster University.



WHIT REICHERT (Admiral Boom, Bank Chairman) is delighted to return to The Muny, where he was last seen in 2019's Footloose. Muny: A Funny Thing...Forum (Erronius), South Pacific (Stewpot), Annie (Drake) and Breakfast at Tiffany's (Oscar). Locally, he has been seen at Stages, Variety Theatre, The Black Rep, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, Insight Theatre, Actors' Studio and 27 shows at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Regional: Anything Goes (Moonface Martin, Kansas City Starlight), the world premiere of Monk-y Business (Grand 1894 Opera House), The Music Man (Mayor Shinn, Casa Manana), The Fantasticks (Hucklebee, Riverside Theatre), 1776 (Ben Franklin, Arrow Rock Lyceum) and Sunshine Boys (Al Lewis, Arrow Rock Lyceum). Whit resides in St. Louis with his wife, Millie Garvey and has been a proud member of Actors' Equity since 1975.



JADE JONES (Katie Nanna, Miss Smythe, Mrs. Corry) is a Helen Hayes nominee, performer, rapper and educator. Recently, Jade garnered international attention as Belle in Olney Theatre Center's critically acclaimed production of Disney's Beauty and The Beast, featured in People Magazine and on MSNBC. Other theatrical credits include Cinco Paul and Bekah Brunstetter's A.D. 16 (world premiere, directed by Stephen Brackett), The Amen Corner (Shakespeare Theatre Company), School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Round House Theatre) and Into the Woods (Ford's Theatre). Television credits include Chicago P.D. (Stevie). Jade has performed for Michelle Obama and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and was most recently seen singing with Grammy winner Charlie Rosen and The 8-Bit Big Band at the legendary Howard Theatre in Washington D.C. Training: Ferrum College-BFA.



MICHAEL JAMES REED (George Banks Standby) is delighted to return after appearing earlier this season (and last!) in the dazzling Chicago. 12 years of Muny appearances include Gypsy, The Music Man, Disney's Tarzan, South Pacific and West Side Story. Local audiences have seen him frequently at The Rep including A Christmas Carol and Pride and Prejudice. With St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, Michael has appeared in over 10 productions, including Love's Labors Lost, Romeo and Juliet and The Winter's Tale. NYC credits: La Bête (Broadway), King Lear (Roundabout), Amphitryon (Classic Stage Co.) and A Forest in Arden (New York Theatre Workshop). Regional: Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, Alley Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Paper Mill Playhouse, South Coast Rep. Favorite TV: Numb3rs, 24, Six Feet Under, The Shield, King of Queens, That '70s Show; Chicago PD. Michael is a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London.





Based on one of the most popular films in history, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way. Transporting audiences by umbrella to London at the turn of the last century, this Tony Award-winning stage adaptation features a carpet bag full of classics, including "Chim Chim Cher-ee," "Step in Time," "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."