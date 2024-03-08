John Tartaglia, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Jared Grimes & More Join The Muny's 106th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Muny has revealed the teams of directors, choreographers and music directors for its 2024 season, which opens June 17 with the epic return of Les Misérables. The diverse seven-show lineup also includes two Muny premieres (Waitress — also a regional premiere — and In the Heights), along with Muny favorites Fiddler on the Roof, Dreamgirls, Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Cole Porter’s Anything Goes.



“We’re thrilled to have these visionary teams bringing our 2024 season to life,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “The shows we’re creating are remarkably rich and robust, and these teams include many who have created brilliant work on our stage before, as well as many new talents in all areas. We’re so excited to begin.”



This is The Muny’s 106th season in Forest Park.



Les Misérables

June 17-23

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg

Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer

Book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg



The epic Les Misérables, based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, returns to The Muny to make history once again. Set against the backdrop of post-Revolutionary France, this celebrated mega-musical follows the journey of Jean Valjean, an ex-convict seeking a fresh start, and his relentless pursuer, Javert. Its powerful songs and thrilling story of love, passion, sacrifice and redemption have been beloved the world over for generations.



(Director) directed the current London production of The Phantom of the Opera, as well as the 2020 UK/Ireland tour (both based on Harold Prince’s original staging). Seth has served as executive producer for Cameron Mackintosh Inc. since 2013, working on all recent Broadway and North American touring productions of Phantom, Miss Saigon and Les Misérables. Seth directed the Australian premiere of the new production of Phantom at Sydney Opera House in 2022 (based on Laurence Connor’s original staging). Previously, Seth directed US tours of Frost/Nixon and Evita (both based on Michael Grandage’s original staging). Additional Broadway and touring credits include Evita, A Little Night Music, Finian’s Rainbow, Mary Stuart, Rock ’n’ Roll, Frost/Nixon, The Coast of Utopia, Good Vibrations and Billy Elliot. Graduate of Vassar College.



(Choreographer) On Broadway, Jesse is the co-choreographer of the new musical Water for Elephants. He recently choreographed the twice-extended 2023 production of Spamalot at the Stratford Festival of Canada. He was the associate choreographer to Bob Avian for the Tony-nominated revival of Miss Saigon and staged the subsequent North American tour and Austrian companies. Jesse is also the movement director for both the North American tour and South Korean productions of Les Misérables. His work has been produced regionally at Theatre Calgary, Ogunquit Playhouse and The 5th Avenue Theatre.



(Music Director) Muny: Sweeney Todd; 1776; Gypsy; The Music Man; Holiday Inn; Hello, Dolly!; West Side Story; Meet Me in St. Louis; The Producers. Broadway: Miss Saigon, On the Town, Gigi, Follies, South Pacific, Ragtime (original, revival companies), Steel Pier, Company. National tours: The Producers; Kiss Me, Kate; Crazy for You; And the World Goes ’Round. Encores! Off-Center: Road Show. Kennedy Center: The Music Man starring Norm Lewis, Camelot starring Brian Stokes Mitchell, My Fair Lady starring Jonathan Pryce, Mame starring Christine Baranski. Recordings: On the Town, Follies. Moore is music supervisor for the North American touring production of Les Misérables. He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.



(Associate Musical Director) is music supervisor for The Muny, music director for the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Opera/Music Theatre Department, and on staff at Webster University. Broadway: Chicago, Seussical. National tours: White Christmas, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Chicago (with Chita Rivera and Ben Vereen), 42nd Street, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Solo concerts for Lee Roy Reams, Judy Kaye, Luci Arnaz, Shirley Jones, Karen Mason, Tovah Feldshuh. Vocal direction: Detroit Symphony (holiday concert series), National Symphony, Birmingham Symphony. Select Regional Theatre: Roman Holiday (Guthrie Theater), White Christmas (Wang Theatre, Detroit’s Fox Theatre, Toronto’s Sony Center), On a Clear Day … (Music Theatre Wichita), Fiddler on the Roof (American Musical Theatre of San Jose), A Chorus Line (Pioneer Theatre), The Full Monty (North Carolina Theatre).

Dreamgirls

June 27-July 3

Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen

Music by Henry Krieger



Dreamgirls follows an all-girl Motown singing group on the path from obscurity to superstardom in the 1960s and ’70s. Along the way, the rising stars must question the price of their success and the meaning of family. It’s a whirlwind ride through the highs and lows of showbiz in an era of change in American pop music.



(Director) This award-winning director is associated with multiple entertainment honors including two Emmys, Tonys, Ovations and Garland awards, as well as having worked with a wealth of celebrated performers and industry professionals including Michael Bennett, Jennifer Holliday and Norm Lewis. He has directed at The Kennedy Center, Pittsburgh CLO, Starlight Theatre, Dallas Summer Musicals, TOTS, TUTS, Civic Light Opera of South Bay and twice for the National Black Arts Festival. Clater loves the workshopping of new shows and original musicals, including the debut of First Kids, The Imaginary and The Stephen Schwartz Project. He is the producer/director of the new holiday classic The Time of Nick. claterkaye.com



Lesia Kaye

(Choregrapher) Lesia’s choreography has been seen at The Kennedy Center, National Black Arts Festival, Pittsburgh CLO, The Children’s Theatre Festival in Houston and national tours. She was a Los Angeles Ovation Award nominee as Best Choreographer for Ragtime, along with multiple best-production and choreography awards for Dreamgirls. Her work on The Producers and Chicago garnered Best Choreography recognition by the Metrolina Theatre Association. Kaye’s passion for theatre includes developing new works and professional training; thus, she utilizes her master’s degree in performing arts management, working for nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles and New York, and as executive director for arts organizations in North Carolina. She is currently producer/co-director/choreographer for the new Christmas musical The Time of Nick.



(Music Director) Broadway: Annie, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon. National tours: Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, Spamalot, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Dreamgirls, Annie. Regional: Thoroughly Modern Millie; La Cage aux Folles; Carousel; Evita; Gypsy; Hello, Dolly!; My Fair Lady; Mamma Mia!; Legally Blonde and more (music supervisor, music director, Florida’s Riverside Theatre). Anne is an IRNE nominee and Carbonell Award winner for The Music Man (MD, Maltz Jupiter Theatre). Her work as pianist, conductor and transcriber has taken her from Meat Loaf to Engelbert Humperdinck to Metallica and beyond. Recently she was associate conductor and pianist for The Bridges of Madison County with Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar. Current music director for TINA - The Tina Turner Musical (first national tour).

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

July 8-16

Book by Doug Wright

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater



One of our most popular shows, Disney’s The Little Mermaid returns to the Muny stage for the third time. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s beloved tale centers on young Ariel, who yearns to venture beyond her underwater home and go where the people are, up on land. The enchanting musical includes tunes from Disney’s 1989 animated film, such as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Theatregoers of all ages will want to be part of this world.



(Director) Muny (Director): Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Matilda, Annie, The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan, Shrek. Muny (Actor): Aladdin (Genie), Seussical (The Cat in the Hat), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Hysterium, St. Louis Theater Circle Award). Director: Stephen Schwartz’s The Secret Silk (Princess Cruises, writer/director), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Claudio Quest (NY Musical Festival, Best of the Fest), Shrek the Halls (DreamWorks Theatricals) and many more. Broadway: Avenue Q (Tony nomination), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Shrek. Film/TV: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (currently on Apple TV+), Johnny and the Sprites, Sesame Street, Jim Henson’s Word Party, Julie’s Greenroom, Jim Henson’s Splash and Bubbles.



Patrick O'Neill

(Choreographer) Muny: Guys and Dolls (Co-choreographer), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins (Choreographer), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Choreographer). Patrick was last represented on Broadway as the associate choreographer of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical School of Rock, which Patrick also staged in Sydney, Melbourne and Seoul. Upcoming: On the Edge (London), Radio 930 (New York). Other favorites: On a Clear Day ... starring Harry Connick Jr. (Broadway), Ever After (Alliance Theatre), Barry Manilow’s Harmony (Ahmanson Theatre, Alliance Theatre) and The Nutty Professor (directed by Jerry Lewis). Co-creator of The Time Step Symposium, a program that connects and supports choreographers and musicians to ensure the future of dance music on Broadway.



(Music Director) is presently associate music director/conductor for Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway. She was music director/conductor for national tours of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera and Aspects of Love. She was associate music director/pianist for Andersson and Ulvaeus’ Kristina, performed/recorded at Carnegie Hall. Annbritt had the privilege to work beside Stephen Sondheim on several shows, including The Frogs, Into the Woods and Company with the NY Philharmonic (associate music director and pianist). Annbritt played keyboards for the album of Menken’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. She is associate music supervisor for Disney’s Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Frozen. Ms. duChateau lives in NY with her husband, Charles (cellist/conductor/educator), and their two sons.

Fiddler on the Roof

July 19-25

Book by Joseph Stein

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick



Fiddler on the Roof returns for its 11th Muny production. The legendary musical tells the story of Tevye the milkman, who clings to the Jewish customs of Anatevka, his hometown in pre-Revolutionary Russia. As his daughters question these old-fashioned traditions and the world changes ominously around them, Tevye is challenged to find a new way to learn and to love.



(Director) Past Muny productions include West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, 1776, Gypsy (starring Beth Leavel), as well as past productions of The Music Man; Oklahoma!; Hello, Dolly!; South Pacific and The King and I. He has also directed many award-winning productions at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, including Follies, Sunday in the Park With George, Take Me Out and Evita. Rob’s work on plays and musicals has been seen at regional theaters around the country. On Broadway, he directed High (starring Kathleen Turner) and Looped (starring Valerie Harper). Off-Broadway, he conceived and directed Make Me a Song. In spring 2024, Rob will direct a revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood at Goodspeed Musicals, where he is a frequent collaborator. He is the producing artistic director at TheaterWorks Hartford.



(Choreographer) is a multi-award-winning director-choreographer. Broadway/regional: After performing on Broadway in Fosse, Parker collaborated as associate director/choreographer for Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities, Follies and five Encores! (NY City Center). Credits as Director and/or Choreographer: Oklahoma! (50th Anniversary, Arena Stage), Stephen Sondheim and Wynton Marsalis’ A Bed and a Chair (NY City Center Encores!), as well as New York, regional and international theatres including Mirvish Theatre (Toronto), Arena Stage (18 productions), Kennedy Center, Kennedy Center’s National Opera, Goodspeed, Omaha Symphony/NBC holiday televised specials, Canada’s Shaw Festival, 92nd Street Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists, York Theatre, Merkin Hall, Signature, Ogunquit, Buck’s County. Recent: The Light in the Piazza (NY City Center Encores!), Fiddler on the Roof (Paper Mill Playhouse) and South Pacific (Goodspeed Musicals). BFA-NYU-Tisch.



(Music Director) Broadway: Some Like It Hot (Shubert Theatre), Motown the Musical (Nederlander Theatre). Tours: Ymandja, the new Angelique Kidjo musical (music supervisor, world tour), national tours of The Color Purple, Memphis, The Lion King. Selected credits: Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ (pre-Broadway engagement, Old Globe), Dear World starring Tyne Daly (Los Angeles VPAC), Wicked (Pantages Theatre), Ragtime and Little Shop of Horrors (Pasadena Playhouse), The Color Purple (Paper Mill Playhouse), Two by Two starring Jason Alexander (Reprise Theatre Company), Passion (Boston Court), Jonathan Dove’s Innocence (Banff Centre). TV: Encore! (Ragtime episode, Disney+). darrylarchibald.com

Waitress

July 30-Aug. 5

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Book by Jessie Nelson



Waitress promises to be a sweet slice of Muny heaven! Featuring memorable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the story centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town and rocky marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it’s a satisfying celebration of friendship, motherhood and the magic of a homemade pie. A Muny and U.S. regional premiere.



(Director) 2022’s The Color Purple and 2023’s Rent. The Chicago South Side native works as a director, actor and educator, and has directed, performed in and produced many award-winning shows in Chicago and nationally. The former artistic director of Bailiwick Chicago, she focused programming on Chicago-premiere musicals and new work development with resident playwrights. Last year she received the Helen Hayes Award for her direction of Ain’t No Mo’ at Woolly Mammoth and Baltimore Center Stage.

(Choreographer) Choreography: Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC), A New Brain(Barrington Stage), Ain’t Misbehavin’ (The Rev), My Tribute to Black Broadway and Black Choreographers(The Muny), Broadway Bares (Hammerstein Ballroom) and Paradise Square (Broadway, Associate Choreographer). Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography and The Award for Best Choreography by Broadway Black. Favorite performance credits: Hell’s Kitchen (Broadway), Paradise Square (Broadway), Porgy and Bess (The Met), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix), Harlem (Amazon), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC), Camille A. Brown and Dancers, and Philadanco. Currently developing her own choreographic work called The Memorial.

(Music Director) Regional: Actors Theatre of Louisville, A.R.T. in Cambridge, BAM, Berkeley Rep, NYU Skirball Center, Olney Theatre Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Pasadena Playhouse, People’s Light. Chicago: Firebrand Theatre, The Goodman Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, the US premiere of London Road (Shattered Globe Theatre), the world premiere of La Ruta (Steppenwolf, Theater Wit), and multiple actor-musician productions with The Hypocrites and Chicago Children’s Theatre, among others. Most recently, Velis Simon was the music supervisor for the first regional production of The Band’s Visit, co-produced by TheatreSquared of Arkansas and Writers Theatre, outside Chicago. In addition, she has taught musical theatre performance at the college level since 2008 and recently completed a short-term residency at Grinnell College. Member AFM.

In the Heights

Aug. 9-15

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda



Before Hamilton, the visionary Lin-Manuel Miranda made a splash on Broadway with In the Heights. Set against the beats of salsa and hip-hop, the acclaimed musical tells the story of Usnavi, who longs to pick up his roots and move away from Washington Heights, the tight-knit New York City neighborhood that shaped him. This vibrant show will fill your heart with its spellbinding choreography and infectious energy. A Muny premiere.



(Director/Choreographer) previously choreographed On Your Feet!; Legally Blonde and Little Shop of Horrors. Directing includes Marriott Theatre and Portland Center Stage, as well as new musicals presented at Steppenwolf’s LookOut series, Ars Nova ANT Fest and Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater. He has choreographed at Manhattan Theatre Club, Goodman Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Steppenwolf, Seattle Rep, Marriott Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO and more. He is currently under commission by Portland Center Stage, Limón Dance and Lincoln Center Education.



(Associate Choreographer) A world-renowned performer, choreographer, teacher and actor, Shani has presented her unique sensual salsa style for over two decades. Trained in Afro-Cuban dance, jazz and ballet, she combines these elements to create dynamic stage presence. Broadway: On Your Feet! and first national tour. Theatre: Legally Blonde (The Muny), On Your Feet! (The Muny, Starlight Theatre). Off-Broadway: Carmen: To Havana and Back. Film: In the Heights. Performed with Pitbull, Marc Anthony, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Madonna, Kat De Luna, also at Madison Square Garden and for MAC Cosmetics. TV: Penny Dreadful, Let the Right One In, The View, The Wendy Show, Mira Quien Baila.



Roberto Sinha

(Music Director) Broadway: New York, New York; Hamilton; Kinky Boots; It Shoulda Been You; Violet; Bullets Over Broadway; Big Fish. Tours: Hamilton (The Philip Tour), Kinky Boots, Elf, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Selected: Real Women Have Curves (A.R.T), Chess (English Chess Federation benefit), Kiss My Aztec! (Hartford Stage), Red Eye of Love (Amas Musical Theatre), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Arvada Center).

Anything Goes

Aug. 19-25

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter



Cole Porter’s hilarious musical comedy Anything Goes debuted nearly 90 years ago and was last seen on our stage in 1999. In this tap-dancing romp on the high seas, two unlikely pairs on the S.S. American set sail for true love and a boatload of comedic chaos. Unforgettable songs include “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top” and the showstopping title tune, “Anything Goes.” Come aboard for some good old-fashioned fun!



(Director) Broadway/Kennedy Center: Ragtime (Tony, Drama Desk, Astaire nominations, Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Director). Muny: Beautiful, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Meet Me in St. Louis, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Young Frankenstein, The Buddy Holly Story, The Addams Family. Recent: Stephen Flaherty at Carnegie Hall (Director), Tokyo Disneyland’s Harmony in Color parade (American show Director). TV/Video: Two episodes of Disney+ Encore!; Sesame Street; Elmo’s Wild West. Regional highlights: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Olney Theatre), The Secret Garden (Cincinnati Playhouse, Center Stage), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (Drury Lane, Jeff Award), Sherlock Holmes & The West End Horror (world premiere play co-written with Anthony Dodge, Bay Street Theater, Edgar nomination). NYC: Closer Than Ever (Cherry Lane), Romance in Hard Times (Public Theater).



(Choreographer) As a choreographer, Jared’s work includes The Tap Dance Kid (NY City Center Encores!), Transformations (directed by Glenn Close), After Midnight (Broadway, Tap Math), Banana Shpeel (Cirque du Soleil), Jelly’s Last Jam, The Scottsboro Boys and Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Signature Theatre), 42nd Street (Ordway Center), as well as films The Performance (directed by Shira Piven) and Breaking Brooklyn (Lionsgate). Broadway productions as an actor include Funny Girl (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), After Midnight, A Soldier’s Play. Off-Broadway: Radio City New York Spring Spectacular. Film/TV appearances as an actor include If (Paramount), Swing Kids (Annapurna Films), The Marc Pease Experience, Manifest (NBC), Boardwalk Empire (HBO). Grimes has won Broadway’s Astaire Award, a Helen Hayes Award and Chicago’s Jeff Award for Best Choreography.



(Music Director) Muny: The Sound of Music; Singin’ in the Rain; A Chorus Line; 42nd Street; My Fair Lady; The Addams Family; Spamalot; Pirates!; Beauty and the Beast; Kiss Me, Kate; Oklahoma!; The Music Man; Meet Me in St. Louis; South Pacific. SLSO: A Little Sondheim Music and A Celebration of Muny 100. Music Director for 1776 (NY City Center Encores!). Broadway/national tours: Hello, Dolly!; A Christmas Story; The Addams Family; Spamalot; The Full Monty; Cats (final Broadway performance); Grand Hotel; Falsettos; Big. Other select credits: Sail Away (Carnegie Hall), A Christmas Story (MSG), Fiddler on the Roof, Something Rotten! (Sacramento Music Circus), Carousel (NY Philharmonic/PBS), 31 NY City Center Encores! productions, Paper Mill Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theatre, University of Michigan, Three Irish Tenors. Recordings: Allegro, Boardwalk Empire.



New season tickets go on sale March 11 at muny.org/tickets and at the Muny box office in Forest Park. Single tickets go on sale May 20.