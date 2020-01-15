From The Sketch Republic In Montreal Comes The Comedy KEY PARTY A night Of Comedy Mix 'n' Match!
Boasting a reputable roster of talent and celebrating collaboration, The Comedy Key Party's seductive night of mix 'n' match comes to the Magnet Theater this January.
10 of the best rising comedians who haven't collaborated together (and in some cases hadn't even met in person before) were randomly paired up and challenged to create some new, rousing, stimulating comedy in the form of sketch, plays, music, and more! For one night, and one hour only, they're premiering their original work. Come see what these 5 new duos created!
Featuring the following fabulous pairs:
Alex Otis + Jason Weitzman
Art Cai + Randy McKay
Bill Schaefer + Virginia Dickens
Bridgette Rizkalla + Daniella Balarezo
Jared Jeffries + Lanee' Sanders
This variety night of mash up comedy will be hosted by NYC locals Amanda Xeller + Richard Templeton
"The universal language of comedy is never more apparent than at Key Party! Surprising pairings make for the most surprising comedy, and as someone who enjoys magic, I have to say Key Party is better than David Blaine was in 1997." - Sander Randall
Performance Location:
The Magnet Theater
254 W. 29th St.
New York, NY 10001
Performance Date: Thursday, January 30th at 7:00 PM
The Comedy Key Party features Alex Otis (Characters Welcome at UCB; Boogiemanja; The PIT), Art Cai (Dollop Humor Zine), Bill Schaefer (Lloyd Night at UCB), Bridgette Rizkalla (Huffington Post; Funny or Die; Elite Daily; Whohaha; Harold Night at UCB), Daniella Balarezo (Who Made This Potato Salad?; Boogiemanja; Remezcla; TED), Jason Weitzman (Annoyance; Brooklyn Comedy Collective), Jared Jeffries (Brooklyn Comedy Collective; Chicago Sketchfest; Edinburgh Festival), Lanee' Sanders (Astronomy Club; Funny or Die; Magnet Theater; Reductress), Randy McKay (CollegeHumor; Dropout.TV; Magnet Theater), and Virginia Dickens (Reductress; The Belladonna; Little Old Lady Comedy; Magnet Theater) and is hosted by Amanda Xeller (Best of The Fest Montreal Sketchfest) and Richard Templeton (Best Fringe Experience Edinburgh Festival).
For ticketing information please visit: https://magnettheater.com/show/54234/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that producer Rich Affannato died on January 11, 2019. According to his husband, Hamilton's Gregory Treco - 'The world ... (read more)
Desi Oakley Will Make West End Debut in WAITRESS This Week Following Multiple Cast Member Illnesses
Desi Oakley is set to make her West End debut in Waitress this weekend, after the three cast members who play Jenna have fallen ill.... (read more)
Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!... (read more)
BWW Flashback: Look Back at Erika Henningsen's MEAN GIRLS Journey!
This is SO not grool! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress annou... (read more)
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will uni... (read more)
Breaking: Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan Will Join Cast of FROZEN on Broadway
Arendelle will soon welcome new royalty! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast of ... (read more)