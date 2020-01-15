From The Sketch Republic In Montreal Comes The Comedy KEY PARTY A night Of Comedy Mix 'n' Match!

Boasting a reputable roster of talent and celebrating collaboration, The Comedy Key Party's seductive night of mix 'n' match comes to the Magnet Theater this January.

10 of the best rising comedians who haven't collaborated together (and in some cases hadn't even met in person before) were randomly paired up and challenged to create some new, rousing, stimulating comedy in the form of sketch, plays, music, and more! For one night, and one hour only, they're premiering their original work. Come see what these 5 new duos created!

Featuring the following fabulous pairs:

Alex Otis + Jason Weitzman

Art Cai + Randy McKay

Bill Schaefer + Virginia Dickens

Bridgette Rizkalla + Daniella Balarezo

Jared Jeffries + Lanee' Sanders

This variety night of mash up comedy will be hosted by NYC locals Amanda Xeller + Richard Templeton

"The universal language of comedy is never more apparent than at Key Party! Surprising pairings make for the most surprising comedy, and as someone who enjoys magic, I have to say Key Party is better than David Blaine was in 1997." - Sander Randall

Performance Location:

The Magnet Theater

254 W. 29th St.

New York, NY 10001

Performance Date: Thursday, January 30th at 7:00 PM

The Comedy Key Party features Alex Otis (Characters Welcome at UCB; Boogiemanja; The PIT), Art Cai (Dollop Humor Zine), Bill Schaefer (Lloyd Night at UCB), Bridgette Rizkalla (Huffington Post; Funny or Die; Elite Daily; Whohaha; Harold Night at UCB), Daniella Balarezo (Who Made This Potato Salad?; Boogiemanja; Remezcla; TED), Jason Weitzman (Annoyance; Brooklyn Comedy Collective), Jared Jeffries (Brooklyn Comedy Collective; Chicago Sketchfest; Edinburgh Festival), Lanee' Sanders (Astronomy Club; Funny or Die; Magnet Theater; Reductress), Randy McKay (CollegeHumor; Dropout.TV; Magnet Theater), and Virginia Dickens (Reductress; The Belladonna; Little Old Lady Comedy; Magnet Theater) and is hosted by Amanda Xeller (Best of The Fest Montreal Sketchfest) and Richard Templeton (Best Fringe Experience Edinburgh Festival).

For ticketing information please visit: https://magnettheater.com/show/54234/





