From Stage to Screen: Adam Driver Caps Off an Epic Year at the Oscars
2019 was a great year for Adam Driver. Just a year ago, he was getting ready to return to Broadway for the third time in Burn This- a performance for which he earned a 2019 Tony nomination. Now his name is back in the spotlight for one of the four films that hit the big screen this season.
2020 Oscar Nomination:
Best Actor- Marriage Story
Long before Driver shot to super-stardom on the big screen, he made his Broadway debut in 2010's Mrs. Warren's Profession and then returned to the stage opposite Frank Langella in Man and Boy (2011). Soon after, Adam could be seen just about everywhere, as a regular on Lena Dunham's Girls, and appearing in Frances Ha and Lincoln.
Since then, he has appeared in critically-acclaimed films like Midnight Special, Silence, the Stars Wars films, and Blackkklansman, which earned him his first Oscar nomination.
In 2019, Driver returned to Broadway opposite Keri Russell in Lanford Wilson's Burn This. On opening night, he told BroadwayWorld: "It all seemed like the timing was right and the right people were involved. I lucked out!"
In his Academy Award-nominated role in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, Driver marries his stage past with his big screen present with a performance from Stephen Sondheim's Company.
Tune in to BroadwayWorld on Sunday night (8pm) as we bring you live updates from Hollywood's biggest night!
