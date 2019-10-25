Freestyle Love Supreme to Offer Wednesday Performances for Holiday Season

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before In The Heights and Hamilton, has added four 7:00 PM Wednesday performances on November 13, November 20, December 4, and December 18 during the busy holiday season. The added Wednesday performances will replace the 10:00 PM shows on November 11, November 18, December 2 and December 16. Freestyle Love Supreme, a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings directed by Kail, opened on October 2 to rave reviews and will run to Sunday, January 5 only at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street.

For the first time on Broadway, this show that Time Out calls "a hugely entertaining dream of a show and a phenomenon," is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Conceived and created live every night with the audience contributing words and ideas, Freestyle Love Supreme features special guests at select performances that include Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Daveed Diggs, and Miranda.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which will include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and more.

The 85-minute show is directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.

