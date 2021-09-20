Freestyle Love Supreme Academy Announces Fall Classes

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale and the recipient of a Special Tony Award, is continuing virtual classes with the popular FLS Academy, launched in 2018 and taught by FLS company members. This fall, the Academy is offering, over seven weekends between October 23 and December 12, Foundations of Freestyle, the formative course that includes six, two-day classes, with workshops like "Welcome to the Cypher," "My Squad," "It's Tricky to Rock a Rhyme," "Hooks and Verses," "For the Love of Improv," "Flows and Shows," as well as a final class showcase.

"Freestyle Love Supreme Academy is more than a place where people learn how to freestyle or beatbox, or improv," said FLS Company Member Kaila Mullady. "For me, all these skills cultivate the power of our voices."

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy also has a new sponsorship initiative to welcome female-identifying individuals into courses regardless of financial limitations. Applications are currently available on their website, www.fls.academy.

Foundations Of Freestyle

Remote intro course for adults, available seven different weekends, from 1:00 pm-3:30 pm ET.

October 23 and 24

October 30 and 31

November 6 and 7

November 13 and 14

November 20 and 21

December 4 and 5

December 11 and 12

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME ACADEMY was created by members of Broadway's hit show Freestyle Love Supreme three years ago to foster an inclusive community of diverse, creative voices. FLS Academy teaches improv, beatboxing, and freestyle rap, with a focus on supportive teamwork and telling your story. For more information on the FLS Academy fall virtual classes or to RSVP, please email academy@freestylelovesupreme.com. Learn more at www.FLS.Academy