Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop Continues 2024-25 Season With WHO YOU KISS FOR FUN

The Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop's 2024/25 season will continues with a compelling new play reading of WHO YOU KISS FOR FUN by Emma Y. Lai! This reading is presented in partnership with the Billie Holiday Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, and Zoomcatchers.us.

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM ES

Zoom Registration Link: https://bit.ly/whoyoukissforfun

The play is a coming-of-age drama that explores the evolving relationships among three Asian American childhood best friends as they grapple with identity and romance during their final year of high school. It has been developed through the Emerging Writers Cohort with Theatre Mu and has also had readings at Picnic Basket Theatre and Jersey City Theatre Center.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT:

EMMA Y. LAI is a Taiwanese playwright and director based in Minnesota. In addition to playwriting, Lai has directed various theatrical works, including new plays and workshops. She has collaborated with institutions like Theatre Mu, the Playwrights' Center and participated in events such as the Limefest at The Tank NYC.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR:

Austin Ku is a New York City-based actor, director, and Grammy Award nominee with a strong focus on new works, including plays, musicals, and film projects. Ku's recent work includes his involvement with the Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's NuWorks Festival and acting in the acclaimed musical Soft Power at The Public Theater, which earned him a Grammy nomination for the cast album.

ABOUT THE CAST:

ETHAN YAHEEN-MOY CHAN (David)

Ethan is a talented actor and singer with credits that include Everest with the National Asian Artists Project and Sweeney Todd at Winnipesaukee Playhouse. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from Western Connecticut State University and has performed in workshops and world premieres such as Double Helix at Goodspeed Musicals and BLENDED和 HARMONY with Theater Mu.

Tiffany is known for her role in the original Broadway cast of Miss Saigon. She has toured with Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Disney's Beauty and the Beast and performed in productions like Once Upon a One More Time and Legally Blonde. When not on stage, Tiffany shares her love for sustainable fashion with over 250K followers on Instagram (@littletoh).

BRANDON S. CHU (William)

Brandon's credits include Camelot and Sweeney Todd at The Muny, TIANANMEN: A New Musical at The Phoenix Theatre Company, and The King & I (Broadway National Tour). A proud alumnus of Central Michigan University, he extends his thanks to Austin Ku, Emma Y. Lai, and his dear friends and family, Dr. Eric Hoy Tucker, and his beautiful partner, Emma X. O'Loughlin.

ABOUT THE Frank Silvera WRITERS' WORKSHOP (FSWW):

Founded in 1973 by playwright Garland Lee Thompson, Sr., actor-director Morgan Freeman, actor-director Billie Allen Henderson, and journalist Clayton Riley, the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop continues to be one of the most important platforms dedicated to nurturing the voices of emerging and established Black playwrights. Over the years, FSWW has provided a vital space for writers of color to develop, present, and refine their work. With a mission to empower underrepresented artists in the theatre industry, FSWW offers resources, including script development, staged readings, and feedback from seasoned theatre professionals. Celebrating its ongoing 50th anniversary this season, FSWW remains committed to fostering diverse voices and bridging cultural divides through the power of storytelling.

Founded in 1972, the Billie Holiday Theatre is one of the most prominent arts organizations dedicated to the African American experience. Located in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, the theatre has been a cultural cornerstone for the Black community, presenting stories reflecting African American life's richness and diversity. The Billie Holiday Theatre continues to produce thought-provoking and socially relevant works that resonate with audiences in Brooklyn and beyond.

ABOUT ZOOMCATCHERS.US:

Zoomcatchers.us is a leading virtual event production company specializing in high-quality online and hybrid events. They offer end-to-end support for productions ranging from corporate meetings to creative live performances, ensuring seamless technical execution and engaging experiences for both presenters and audiences. With a commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of the unique needs of virtual productions, Zoomcatchers continues to be a trusted partner for live-streamed performances and interactive digital events.