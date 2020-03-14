France to Close Theaters and All Non-Essential Businesses Due to Covid-19

This afternoon, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced increased social distancing measures to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Beginning midnight Saturday, all non-essential business, including theaters, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, and clubs, will be closed.

The Prime Minister outlined details in a press conference stating, "Markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper and tobacco stores will remain open. Places of worships will remain open, but religious ceremonies and gatherings will be postponed."

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the disappointment many French citizens feel as a result of social distancing, "because we are a people that likes to gather, a joyful people, a people that likes to live together... Maybe even more when fear starts to spread."

He added, "We have seen too many people in cafes and restaurants. In usual times, this would make me happy. Because this is the France we all love. But for a few weeks, this is not what we should be doing."





Related Articles