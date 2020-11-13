Former Company Members To Teach Ailey Choreography During Online Workshops

Workshops celebrate Ailey's first-ever virtual season snd six decades Of 'Revelations'

In conjunction with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's first-ever virtual season (December 2-31, 2020), Ailey Extension is inviting dancers of all experience levels the chance to learn Ailey choreography from former Company members. Novice and experienced dancers alike are welcome to join virtual workshops to learn excerpts from Alvin Ailey's most celebrated works including Night Creature and Revelations. These workshops allow dancers to be part of a historic global experience as they come together with Ailey fans from around the world to revel in the global impact of Ailey's works and celebrate the 60th anniversary of the timeless American masterpiece Revelations.

Ahead of the virtual season, dance enthusiasts can learn the rich history of Alvin Ailey's signature style during Intro to Ailey Classics with former Ailey dancer Amos Machanic on November 21. Students will learn highlights of Ailey's classic works including Blues Suite, Night Creature, Memoria, and Alvin Ailey's signature masterpiece Revelations. Following the "Revelations Reimagined" opening night virtual benefit, Ailey fans can take part in Revelations Around the World, a global celebration of the 60th anniversary of Revelations led by Director of Ailey Extension and former Company member Lisa Johnson-Willingham on December 5. This free virtual workshop will bring together 300 students from all over the world to learn excerpts from the soul-stirring American masterpiece that is needed now more than ever. Dancers can join world-renowned former Ailey dancer Sarita Allen on December 12 to learn choreography from Alvin Ailey's classically influenced Night Creature. Ms. Allen was one of the original dancers in this captivating piece, chosen by Alvin Ailey to perform the lead role. Ailey fans will have the special opportunity to dance with Ailey's longest tenured dancers during a Masterclass with Glenn Allen Sims and Linda Celeste Sims on December 19, which follows a heartfelt farewell program celebrating the beloved couple streaming from December 9-16 during Ailey's first-ever virtual season. The talented husband-and-wife duo will guide students through a 90-minute class using technique as the foundation to dance while exploring self-expression, followed by a 30-minute Q&A.

Every Wednesday at 7pm, dancers can now practice Horton Technique - the modern dance style that serves as the foundation for many of Ailey's masterpieces - with former Ailey II dancer Terri Wright. Students will practice moves including flat backs, lateral stretches, deep lunges, and T positions and learn simple combinations to introduce musicality and dynamics to the beginning dancer's vocabulary. First time Ailey Extension students can enjoy their first class at the discounted rate of $10.

Throughout November, dancers will also have the option to explore different dance styles during special workshops. Dancer and Choreographer James Alonzo will help students practice body control and placement while focusing on performance, individuality musicality, and dynamics in a Street Jazz Workshop on November 14. Crowd-favorite Richard Martinez returns November 21 to guide students through a high energy, body toning Zumba Workshop that allows dancers to let loose while sweating it out on the dance floor.

In addition to these groundbreaking workshops and new classes for adults, Ailey Extension is also offering movement classes for dancers as young as five years old. Session II of Ailey Extension's Kids & Teens Online program runs from November 1- December 13 allowing children to dive into dance with highly sought-after instructors. Kids ages 5-12 and teens ages 13 and up can learn the fundamentals of ballet, hip-hop, and/or Horton techniques as they develop coordination and individuality with their movements.

To keep dancing with Ailey without having to leave your home, please visit alvinailey.org/extension to find further information, including how to register for Ailey Extension's over 30 weekly classes and workshops. In addition, enjoy other offerings as part of Ailey All Access, including a free on-demand streaming of Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations from a 2015 broadcast of an Ailey at Lincoln Center performance. Viewers can then join in the dance by learning the steps during a Revelations Celebration workshop led by Arts in Education Master Teacher Nasha Thomas filmed at Rockefeller Center's 620 Loft & Gardens Rooftop, in partnership with and available on EHE Health's Facebook page. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's free first-ever virtual season will run from December 2- December 31; with a variety of premieres and a celebration of six decades of the soul-stirring Revelations, which pays homage to the rich African-American cultural heritage in an uplifting celebration of the human spirit that is needed now more than ever.

Ailey Virtual Season Workshops

Learn the rich history of Alvin Ailey's signature style with former Company member Amos Machanic. Mr. Ailey's work fuses theater, modern dance, ballet, and jazz with creating hope-fueled choreography that spreads global awareness of the universality of the African American experience through dance. Highlights of Ailey Classics include Blues Suite, Night Creature, Memoria, and Mr. Ailey's signature masterpiece Revelations. These works feature traditional gospels, classic blues, spirituals, and jazz music that are essential to Mr. Ailey's work. Saturday, November 21 from 5pm-6:30pmEDT.

Join Ailey Extension for this monumental occasion as 300 international students come together to learn excerpts of choreography from Ailey's signature masterpiece, Revelations for free. Since its premiere in 1960, Alvin Ailey's Revelations has been a lasting cultural treasure beloved by people from around the world. Using African American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel songs and holy blues, Ailey's timeless masterpiece fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul. This enduring classic is a tribute to that tradition, born out of the choreographer's "blood memories" of his childhood in rural Texas and the Baptist Church. "Revelations" has been performed continuously around the globe, transcending barriers of faith and nationality, and appealing to universal emotions, making it one of the most recognized ballets in the world. This free workshop will be led by Ailey Extension director and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater alumna, Lisa Johnson-Willingham. Saturday, December 5 from 2pm-3:30pmEDT.

Join world-renowned dancer and Ailey Extension Instructor Sarita Allen for a special workshop learning choreography from Alvin Ailey's Night Creature. Ms. Allen was a leading Company member of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and one of the original dancers in Night Creature, chosen by Mr. Ailey himself to perform the lead role. Alvin Ailey's Night Creature is a perfect fusion of Ailey's buoyant choreography and Duke Ellington's sparkling music. At once wistful and sassy, it beckons viewers into a nocturnal world populated by jazz babies and night owls. Duke Ellington said that "night creatures, unlike stars, do not come OUT at night­-they come ON, each thinking that, before the night is out, he or she will be the star." Saturday, December 12 from 2pm-3:30pmEDT.

Join Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's longest tenured dancers, Glenn Allen Sims and Linda Celeste Sims for an in-depth masterclass inspired by Ailey movement style. This workshop will begin with a modern dance warm-up followed by a detailed study of technique and choreography. Students will learn to use their technique as the foundation to dance and find confidence and strength in the process of self-expression. From December 9-16, during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's first-ever virtual season, a free screening of a heartfelt farewell program will celebrate the artistry of the beloved duo after nearly 25 years with the Company. Having toured as a married couple for more than 15 years and been guest stars around the world, Glenn and Linda's professional journey has touched Ailey audiences for decades. Ailey's talented husband-and-wife duo have performed at the White House dance series and originated roles by Judith Jamison, Rennie Harris, and Ronald K. Brown. Saturday, December 19 from 2pm-3:30pmEDT, Q&A from 3:30pm-4pmEDT.

Additional Virtual Workshops And Classes For Adults

Choreographer and celebrity dancer James Alonzo will challenge a dancer's body control and placement while focusing on performance, musicality, and dynamics in this Street Jazz Workshop. Street jazz is a fusion of different street styles with some jazz elements combining modern styles of hip-hop, funk and jazz dance. James Alonzo aims to bring out the best in each dancer by insisting on showcasing personality and individuality through dynamic choices. Saturday, November 14 from 2pm-3:30pmEDT.

Spend Thanksgiving weekend working out with Richard Martinez is returning to Ailey Extension to burn up the dance floor with his unique style for a total body workout in this Zumba Workshop. Get ready for a high energy cardio, body toning, fun fitness dance party set to Latin Rhythms and open to all levels. Saturday, November 21 at 11:30amEDT.

Learn the fundamentals of Horton technique - the signature technique seen in many of Alvin Ailey's works from former Ailey II dancer Terri Wright. Each week Terri will guide you through the fundamental steps as you stretch and strengthen different areas of the body with focus on the Achilles tendon, abdominal, spine, and hamstring muscles. Wednesdays at 7pmEDT.

Virtual Workshops For Kids & Teens

Kids & Teens Online is open to children of all genders and experience levels. Each class takes into consideration the abilities of the age group to create an environment that fosters learning skills and boosts confidence while being taught by the city's top instructors. Session II runs from Nov 1 - Dec. 13.

INTRO TO BALLET

(Ages 5-6) Sundays, 10:00-10:45amEDT

Therese Wendler will introduce students to the ballet vocabulary while progressing at the barre, developing coordination through combinations.

Intro To Hip-hop

(ages 5-7) Sundays, 9:00-9:45amedt

Erin Finley will lead your kids through the fundamentals of hip-hop, developing coordination and musicality while building on basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality.

BALLET FOR KIDS

(Ages 7-9) Sundays, 11:00-11:45amEDT

Therese Wendler will further students' ballet vocabulary while progressing at the barre, developing coordination through combinations.

HIP HOP 4 KIDS

(Ages 8-9) Sundays 10:00-10:45amEDT

Keith Alexander will lead kids through the fundamentals of hip-hop, developing coordination and musicality while building on basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality.

JUNIOR BALLET

(Ages 10-12) Saturdays, 12:00-1:00pmEDT

Linda Celeste Sims will progress students at the barre, develop coordination through combinations, develop flexibility, and grow their ballet vocabulary.

EXTENDED JUNIOR BALLET

(Ages 10-12) Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:30pmEDT

Dawn Hillen shares the inspiring beauty and technique of ballet with your young people. In every class, the students will experience a series of stretches, ballet positions, and dance movements that will encourage their flexibility, balance, strength, coordination, musicality, and joy of performing to music.

JUNIOR HIP-HOP

(Ages 10-12) Sundays, 11:00-11:45amEDT and Tuesdays, 3pmEDT

Keith Alexander will lead your kids through the fundamentals of hip-hop, developing coordination and musicality while building on basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality.

JUNIOR HORTON TECHNIQUE

(Ages 10-12) Saturdays, 1:30-2:30pmEDT

Karen Arceneaux will teach the fundamentals of the Horton technique using dance exercises to expand on flexibility, strength and musicality. Dancers are introduced to a class format that focuses on posture, placement, and coordination.

TEEN BALLET

(Ages 13-17) Sundays, 12:00-1:00pmEDT

Linda Celeste Sims will progress students at the barre, develop coordination through combinations, develop flexibility, and grow their ballet vocabulary with an emphasis on correct posture and proper alignment.

TEEN HIP-HOP

(Ages 13-17) Sundays, 1:00-2:00pmEDT

Keith Alexander will build on your kids' understanding of the fundamentals of hip-hop, coordination, and musicality while moving through basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality.

Weekly classes and special workshops from Ailey Extension take place virtually on Zoom

Additional on-demand classes are available on Ailey Extension's YouTube channel

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You