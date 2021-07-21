Forest of Arden World Premiere ALIEN/NATION Begins Tonight at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Williamstown Theatre Festival celebrates tonight's first performance of ALIEN/NATION, the world premiere immersive theatrical experience in two parts from The Forest of Arden, written and devised by Eric Berryman, Jen Silverman, and the company of The Forest of Arden, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden.

In addition, Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays, the world premiere series commissioned by WTF begins its final week of performances tonight. Week 3 of the series, directed by Candis C. Jones, features Mark It Down by Charly Evon Simpson with Naomi Lorrain, The Last......(A Work in Progress) by Ngozi Anyanwu with Ronald Peet, and THE MASTER'S TOOLS by Zora Howard with Rosalyn Coleman.

From Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and the company of The Forest of Arden comes ALIEN/NATION an immersive, world premiere theatrical experience that takes you on a journey throughout Williamstown, revealing unexpected surprises around you and within you. Choose to experience this completely unique site-specific performance by foot or by car and plunge yourself into the center of stories inspired by real events that took place in Western Massachusetts in 1969. Devised in collaboration with writers Jen Silverman and Eric Berryman and featuring members of WTF's COMMUNITY WORKS program, ALIEN/NATION engages all of your senses for a theatre experience unlike any other.

ALIEN/NATION (Wednesday, July 21 - Sunday, August 15) features an Equity cast that includes Yeman Brown, Andrei Chagas, Maxwell Dunham, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Chantelle Good, Christopher Hampton Grant, Nikki M. James, Eriko Jimbo, Matthew Alexander Johnson, Jesse Kovarsky, Renni Magee, Jodi McFadden, Emilio Ramos, Shea Renne, and Lauren Yalango-Grant. Additional cast members include Julian Abelskamp, Oluwatobiloba Adeyemo, Deborah Burns, Tim Creavin, Caroline Fairweather, Noah Greenfield, Cody Hayman, Barbara Mahony, Tess McHugh, Lloyd Pace, Austin Phillips, Kallie Pong, Jaime Lee Rodney, Marissa Ruben, Jessica Natalie Smith, Nancy Trzcinski, Neo Valentin, Rene Veloso, Debbie Warnock, Tyqaun Malik White, Ontaria Kim Wilson, and Bekah Zornosa.

The creative team features Matt Iacozza (scenic and props design), Ryan Park (costume, hair, and makeup design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Joshua D. Reid (sound and system design), Van Hughes & Jackson Teeley (co-composers and soundscape design), Peter Westervelt (video design), Edward Michael Rose (video editor), Daniel Hartman (AV coordinator), Eamon Foley & Jeff Kuperman (co-choreographers), Justin Scribner (production stage manager & associate director), Sarah G. Harris (stage manager & technology supervisor), and T.J. Kearney (stage manager).

The WTF 2021 Live Season, which takes place outdoors, socially-distanced, and with safety prioritized, also includes the world premiere musical Row (currently in performances through August 15).

Williamstown Theatre Festival is part of a Berkshire-based consortium of cultural organizations, who stand together in placing public safety first. As state guidelines have changed, each organization has created its own set of safety protocols, under the guidance of its local public health authority, for how the public can experience its performances, events, spaces, and/or galleries. The organizations support each other in upholding public safety for staff, artists, and visitors.

The WTF Box Office is now open, with tickets to all three of the 2021 Live Season productions available for purchase at wtfestival.org, by phone at (413) 458-3253, or in person at The Andrew Martin-Weber Festival Box Office, newly located for 2021 at 30 Spring Street in the heart of the downtown Cultural District in Williamstown, MA.